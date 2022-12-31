NSFW! Our hottest vintage nude men + the 1st LGB movie porn

Ah, the good old days. In this modern era of almost universal access to porn of every description, there’s something refreshing about images of vintage nude men. Here’s a look at some of the men we uncovered in 2022. Plus, check out the first known LGB movie porn.

Le ménage moderne de Madame Butterfly is a French film from around 1920 featuring explicit gay, lesbian and bisexual action. More about it below, and a link to watch the surviving footage.

In the modern world, it’s no big deal to sell explicit images on OnlyFans or share dick pics on apps. But for much of the preceding century, social taboo and law combined to make public or published nudity rare. Maybe that contributes to the appeal of vintage nude men. Despite the often carefree attitude of the models, they risked social opprobrium for posing nudes, and their photographers faced the very real threat of jail time.

But, some images were never intended for commercial use. Personal snapshots from a carefree age where nudity among men caused little angst. Witness these Aussie servicemen swimming near Darwin during WWII.

Perhaps the first nude male pinup was Eugen Sandow, the father of modern bodybuilding. Sandow sold nude postcards of himself with just a fig leaf to protect his modesty. Aside from his barely dressed stage shows, the bisexual showman also offered private viewings where patrons could feel his splendid physique.

Physique Photography

However, many surviving images of vintage nude men come to us courtesy of the physique photographers who ignored the laws of their time to capture images of their fellow man in all his naked glory.

Fred Kovert, KoVert of Hollywood, a former silent movie drag star, became one of the earliest American physique photographers. His base in Hollywood gave him access to plenty of talent, and he enjoyed a successful career despite legal persecution. The legendary Bob Mizer apprenticed to Fred before opening his own AMG studio.

Al Urban worked mainly on the east coast of the US and specialised in photographing bodybuilders. He photographed his models in posing pouches for bodybuilding magazines and without for his male/mail order business. However, he saved time with a photo of one Mr America for Strength and Health Magazine. Al simply photographed Jules Bacon nude and then painted on a posing pouch for the mag cover. Photo of Jules Bacon without the clumsy artwork below.

Mr World 1974 also posed for nude pics and softcore movie porn. Bill Grant mainly worked for Bob Mizer at AMG. In one video loop, Bill lies back and chills while a few pair of male hands caress every inch of his muscled body.

One last bodybuilder for now. Twice Mr Universe, five times Mr Europe, and runner-up to a young Arnold Schwarzenegger in Mr Europe 1966, Helmut Riedmeier also worked prolifically as a male nude pinup. His work included erection shots and suggestive erotic shoots with other nude male models.

Most of Helmut’s shots were taken in England. Despite strict obscenity laws, physique photographers also operated in Old Blighty. John S Barrington photographed fit English and European men in London for many years. His models included English actor John Hamill who went on to a successful movie and TV career.

Le ménage moderne de Madame Butterfly

Numerous sources claim Pathé film studio owner Bernard Natan both produced and starred in this first-known explicitly LGB movie porn. But Bernard Natan, a Romanian Jew later murdered in Auschwitz concentration camp, was 34 years old in 1920. The man many believe to be him looks 25 at the very oldest. The actor is circumcised, unusual in France at the time. That perhaps led someone to think he was the Jewish Pathé owner.

Based on Puccini’s opera, Madama Butterfly, the film opens with Yankee sailor Pinkerton ravishing his Japanese wife, Butterfly, while her maid watches and masturbates. Following Pinkerton’s departure, Pink-hop ‘the coolie boy’, wanks off as he spies on Butterfly and her maid getting it on.

The Yankee returns, and Pink-hop drops to his knees. The actor portraying Pinkerton actually displays more knowledge of film-making than the actor alleged to be Bernard Natan. He moves Pink-hop’s coolie hat aside so the camera can better capture the blowjob. Pink-hop then turns round and bends over, offering up his arse to the grateful sailor.

Pinkerton, a bit of a sex pig, then goes and has it off with the maid. Another male character arrives, and a five-person orgy ensues. Pink-hop gobbles up anything placed in front of him, while alternatively penetrating and being penetrated.

It seems most of the film has been lost, but you can watch the six-plus minutes of surviving footage at the link below.

It seems most of the film has been lost, but you can watch the six-plus minutes of surviving footage at the link below.