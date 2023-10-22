18+

NSFW! Nude vintage cowboys – the Golden Age of Physique

Cowboys remain a popular gay fantasy. The romantic myth of the wild west, the camaraderie of the western menfolk in the absence of women, and the cowboy drag: the boots, the belts, the hats and the chaps.  Physique photographers recognised the appeal early and vintage nude cowboys remain as popular today as they were in the fifties.

Bob Collier

That’s not a horse!

NSFW! Click Here: Bob Collier full-frontal nude.

Chuck ‘Boots’ Murphy

NSFW! Click Here: Chuck ‘Boots’ Murphy full-frontal nude.

Robert Watts

NSFW! Click Here: Robert Watts full-frontal nude.

Mark Edwards

Jim French of Colt liked Mark Edwards. He described the 19-year-old marine as a ‘messenger of joy’ after photographing him. In addition to nude pics, Mark posed for two AH MEN clothing catalogues and made a porn movie for Brentwood Studios.

NSFW! Click Here: Mark Edwards full-frontal nude.

Unknown

Normally we only use images of models we can identify. But just this once, we made an exception. He looks worth making an exception for.

NSFW! Click Here: Unknown vintage model full-frontal nude.

David Gregory

NSFW! Click Here: David Gregory full-frontal nude.

Next week: More vintage nude cowboys. 🍆

More Vintage Nude Models:

NSFW! Vintage nude male model Monte Hanson.

NSFW! vintage nude male Swedes.

NSFW! Ed Fury, from vintage nude model to movie star.

