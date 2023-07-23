NSFW! Norman Tousley, nude male model & fireman

Norman Tousley’s part-time work as a nude male model got him fired from his job as a fireman after a picture of him was presented as evidence in a 1955 court case.

Norman started work at the Almeda Fire Department as a 21-year-old. By 1955, he was a highly regarded lieutenant — an unblemished record, quick to volunteer for community and charitable causes, and a family man, married with two kids.

But Norm had a side hustle. The bodybuilder modelled, usually nude or near-nude, for art schools and photographers.

Producing, selling, distributing or possessing full-frontal nudes was illegal. But photographers conducted a lucrative worldwide trade via the post. Some inked-out visible genitalia with easily removed pigment that customers rubbed off to reveal the hidden treasure beneath. However, others chanced posting uncensored pics — risking years in jail and thousands in fines.

In December 1954, two staff members of Russ Warner’s Photographic Enterprises, along with one of their wives, robbed the business at gunpoint. They went to jail. Then the police department dismissed two police inspectors found with property of the offenders in their possession.

However, it seems those investigations triggered another when someone became aware that Photographic Enterprises conducted a thriving male nude mail-order business. In February 1955, four Bay area photographers including Russ Warner and Dave Martin faced charges of sending obscene images through the mail.

Norman Tousley previously modelled for both Russ Warner and Dave Martin.

In court, the prosecution presented their evidence against Dave Martin: a full-frontal pic of Norman.

The fireman claimed he was unaware Dave Martin sold his images without painting over his genitalia.

“I have never knowingly posed for a nude picture that was to be used in any way before it was blacked-in or retouched.”

Not really true but understandable. Norman was fighting to keep his job. However, in numerous pics, he peeled back his foreskin. That revealed not only the head of his cock but that he knew people would be seeing it. Otherwise, why bother peeling back the foreskin?

Despite his exemplary service, the city fired the fireman. 💩 But a couple of months later, the civil service commission decided a short suspension would suffice. Norman was reinstated. 🎉

Meanwhile, check out my vintage nude male eBook

41 glorious full-frontal nude vintage bodybuilders: Check out my 55-page eBook. US$3.95

Winners of Mr America, Mr World, Mr Europe, Mr Universe and more.

More nude male models:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.