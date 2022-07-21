NSFW: John Holmes, the most famous penis in the world

The most famous male porn star in history, John Holmes had neither film star good looks nor a great bod. However, he had a huge dick — undoubtedly the most famous penis in the world.

Although he made gay porn, the heterosexual men who idolise Holmes usually brush that off as a Gay4Pay aberration — something the drug-addled former prison inmate did out of desperation in his declining years.

But that ignores the gay porn the first X-rated superstar made earlier in his career and his much-documented sex work with male and female clients.

John Holmes suffered an unhappy childhood, abused first by an alcoholic father and then by an alcoholic stepfather. His close friends said his early life taught him to lie to survive.

Bob Chinn directed nine of the famous stud-for-hire’s most successful films and knew him as well as anyone.

“John had this compulsive, tendency to lie all the time. He loved lying. Tall tales, white lies, you name it. He would go on lying about stuff even after you knew he was lying, and he would still go on lying after he knew that you knew he was lying.”

After three years of military service in West Germany, John Holmes worked in a variety of low-paying jobs. Aged 21, he married a nurse but both suffered ill health and they struggled to keep a roof over their heads.

Incredible! Ten inches long! Four inches round!

His porn career allegedly began during a period of unemployment when a photographer spied his dick at the urinal of an all-male poker parlour. (That sentence really needs a wink emoji.) The photographer gave Holmes his business card and told him he could make money in porn. John Holmes told his wife about the encounter and started posing for nude photos and, unknown to her, performing in hardcore porn.

His wife first discovered John Holmes had even considered hardcore when she found him measuring his dick.

“I came home and he was in the bathroom with a measuring tape. I thought this was a little strange but okay.”

“It’s incredible, ” Holmes told her, “It goes from five inches all the way to ten. Ten inches long! Four inches round!

“I think I’ve found what I want to do. I want to do porno.”

His wife said later that Holmes suffered from low self-esteem and desperately wanted to find something he could excel at. Porn gifted him adulation he would not find anywhere else.

How big was the most famous penis in the world?

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that men lie about dick size.

Eight inches is no longer half the size it was when I went to school. Obviously, the most famous penis in the world was not the oft-touted thirteen inches. While some websites attempt complicated calculations based on the porn star’s height and comparisons to other body parts and objects captured on film close to his schlong, we really don’t know.

Based on Holmes telling his wife ten inches, we can probably assume something approaching that length. But legends never die, so thirteen will probably remain the universally acknowledged measurement.

Gay Porn

While he made mainly heterosexual porn, in the late sixties and early seventies, John Holmes also performed in loops for the gay market. He was a little evasive when asked about the subject.

“Because nearly 50% of my audience is gay, I made one 15-minute loop specifically directed at the gay market.”

Few loops survive from the sixties. Video killed the porno loop and a lot of film perished before it could be copied digitally. But in addition to some wank vids, one hardcore loop survives of John Holmes orally and anally topping a young man who obviously enjoyed some previous experience with large penises.

Porn scholars surmise that in all probability, Holmes made other now-lost gay loops. Crossing over between gay and straight porn only became an issue in the eighties with the advent of AIDS.

Numerous of his costars and fellow workers also remembered Holmes servicing male clients as a sex worker. By the late seventies, he reputedly made $3,000 a day from porn and as much again from sex work.

But, by then, his addiction to drugs took a toll on both his work and his private life.

He famously had trouble maintaining an erection.

Co-star Annette Haven described his dick as like a sponge.

“As the joke goes, if John ever got fully erect he’d lose consciousness from lack of blood to the brain, because his dick was that big. And it’s true that his cock was never hard. It was like doing it with a big, soft kind-of loofah.”

John Holmes in trouble

While many of his early co-workers remember Holmes fondly, his addiction to drugs made him dangerous to be around later in his career. He lied and cheated and stole. Holmes abused, groomed and pimped out an underage girlfriend.

In 1982, the porn star spent months in jail over his involvement in the Wonderland murders.

By the time he resumed his career, video had driven down the pay for porn performers and in 1983, he starred in the gay film The Private Pleasures of John C. Holmes.

In 1986, John Holmes tested positive for AIDS but went on to have unprotected sex in two more heterosexual porn films. He died the following year.

