NSFW! Jack Wrangler, vintage gay porn star

Jack Wrangler remains a legend of the golden era of porn. A vintage gay porn star like no other, he brought good looks, a big dick, acting chops and business nous to his porn career.

Jack Wrangler came from Hollywood royalty, his mother a Busby Berkeley dancer and his father a successful film and television producer. Jack himself was a child star, acting from the age of 9 in an Emmy award-winning television show. He said he knew he was gay from 10.

Despite good looks, acting ability and a degree in theatre, John Robert Stillman (Jack’s birthname) did not enjoy immediate success as an actor so he took bar work and started go-go dancing. But he couldn’t dance. He was awkward and terrified.

“I was scared shitless. At least Jack Stillman was. I couldn’t breathe. The music kept building. Everything was a blur. Then I thought of Jack Wrangler. [His new stage name based on a cocky, swaggering western he-man caricature — like the stars of the TV show his father produced — Bonanza.] Wrangler had confidence. Wrangler had style. He was everything Stillman was not. And that was the precise moment of Jack Wrangler’s birth.”

Over the next few years, Jack Wrangler appeared in at least 47 vintage gay porn films. He also sold photosets and dildos supposedly molded from his own dick, and worked in legit theatre.

Although gay, this vintage gay porn star also appeared in a few straight porn films. He told an interviewer that the film crew on the set of his first straight porn cheered him on as he lost his heterosexual virginity. (It’s a sick world readers. 😳)

Jack Wrangler later began a relationship with the wealthy straight female singer Margaret Whiting, 22 years his senior. The relationship attracted intense criticism and Jack of course was accused of gold digging. However, he never denied his sexuality and while the relationship endured some ups and downs, the pair married in 1994 and remained together until Jack’s death in 2009.

Whatever makes you happy. ❤️

Meanwhile…

