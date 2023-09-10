NSFW! Inked-up nude bad boys: vintage rough trade

The inked-up nude bad boys of Physique Photography: Vintage Rough Trade defied the social conventions of the era with body art — tattoos regarded then as the preserve of sailors, criminals and rebels.

Few physique models sported tattoos. In the 1950s and 60s, body ink remained a social taboo. According to Wikipedia, even in 1975, there were still only forty tattoo artists in the United States. Having a tattoo signalled you were all caps TROUBLE. So who were the nude bad boys of physique photography?

Let’s check out some vintage rough trade.

Dennis Lavia

Nude bad boy Dennis Lavia made his way from Iowa to LA in his teens. He worked in construction and as a short-order cook but was definitely vintage rough trade. The Hollywood bad boy hung around bars shooting pool and brawling, messing up his face before photo shoots — sometimes losing teeth in street fights.

Bob Mizer said that —although straight — Dennis happily provided sexual services for gentlemen when the price was right. In addition to giving blow jobs, this bad boy also bottomed. Despite all that Bob found him ‘dull’.

Dennis Lavia eventually returned to Iowa and married.

Tony Wilson

He certainly looks like vintage rough trade. Those tats are a bit rough and ready but Tony Wilson was a marine, not a crim. Although readily identifiable by his tattoos, he went by a different name at every studio he worked for. Tony Wilson at AMG, Roger Wildo at Champion, Tony Lerwyn for Pat Milo and Butch at DSI. Tony served in Vietnam and looked radically different once he grew his hair out after his service, as seen in the second pic below.

Wally Schillicutt

I have no stories to tell of Wally Schillicutt. He posed for Kovert of Hollywood in 1947 but beyond that…

The sailing ship on his arm was a substantial piece of skin art for the day.

Speaking of substantial pieces — enjoy the pics…

Ray Routledge

According to everyone who ever knew him, Ray Routledge was a lovely guy. Not a bad boy at all. He contracted polio at thirteen but overcame the disease without its dreaded crippling aftereffects. A keen gymnast, he took up bodybuilding at the age of fifteen, and at eighteen worked as a nude model for art classes and photographers.

Ray already sported a tattoo in his late teens. Later when he took up competitive bodybuilding, he had to work harder than his rivals to make up for the points docked by judges for the tat. Nevertheless, in 1961, Ray Routledge won both the Mr America and Mr Universe crowns.

The Manning Bros

Bob Mizer wrote of popular mid-fifties nude bad boys, the real-life Manning brothers, that it was hard to get the three together for a project because at any given time at least one was locked up.

Joe Leitel

Can’t see any tats?

That’s because Joe hasn’t unzipped yet.

In addition to his name on one wrist and his wife’s on the other, Joe had the letters ‘OK’ tattooed on his dick. Does that make this nude bad boy vintage rough trade or not?

Certainly a great conversation starter… at urinals at least.

Joe began modelling for physique photographers in the mid-fifties and last posed for AMG in 1989 at the age of 52, always with the consent of Carol, his wife since 1958. Did Carol also know Joe was, according to Bob Mizer’s coded hieroglyphics, an experienced hustler, and something of a power bottom? OK!

