NSFW! Howdy! Nude Vintage Cowboys Part II

And so we return to the wild wild west where the men were men and… supply your own fantasy ending. 💦 Meanwhile, enjoy these nude vintage cowboys.

Bob Hille

Bob Hille grabbed his lasso for photographer Frank Collier in the late 1950s. Unfortunately, Frank retired from the business at the age of just 34, after his 1960 arrest for selling nude photographs.

15 Jan 1960, Fri The Nebraska Register (Grand Island, Nebraska) Newspapers.com

Larry Rivers

California boy Larry Rivers looked mighty fine in a cowboy hat.

Robert Rex (and brother Bill)

Before he modelled for physique photographers, Robert Rex worked as a drag queen. In the late fifties, he took men for a spin around the dancefloor of a New Orleans dive for a dime a dance. However, Bob Mizer revealed via his secret code that by the early sixties, Robert worked as a hustler, and made more than dimes. He was gay, did everything, did it well — and charged handsomely for it.

Robert’s brother Bill joined him for a series of nude pics for Pat Milo in 1960 or 61. A photo of Pat holding on to Bill’s dick which I can’t show but Google might reveal, would indicate at least an easy-going attitude to gay sex on the part of Bill.

Rory Wilde (and ‘brother’ Gunnar)

Forgive my scepticism about the alleged sibling relationship between these two. They don’t look very similar and while Rory is cut, ‘brother’ Gunnar definitely is not. Happens, though not a lot. But let’s not get bogged down in detail and neglect to take pleasure in viewing the glorious nude cowboys of yesteryear.

Tex Wayne

It’s unlikely anyone ever called Tex ‘pretty boy’. But he had a big six-shooter. And if he didn’t have a horse — so what? He had a great ass to fall back on.

Brian Idol

Bob Bryson and Guy Harding Moore

