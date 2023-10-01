NSFW! Hello Sailor, especially you, Mr Vintage Nude Sailor

Ah! The vintage nude sailors of the golden age of physique photography. What fantasies they inspired. Some were real sailors, posing in their actual service uniforms. Others just wore the cute white cap the photographer plonked on their head. Whichever floats your boat. Let’s check out a few of these NSFW seamen. 💦

Dale Wasson

Let’s keep it real at the start. Dale Wasson was an actual sailor serving at the Treasure Island Naval Base in San Francisco when he posed nude for Dave Martin in 1951. ⚓

Jim Park

Jim Park was also a real sailor. He left school at 17, joined the US Navy, and served in WWII. Discharged in 1947, Jim took up bodybuilding, becoming Mr America 1952 and Mr Universe 1954. 💪🏼

The Naked Sailor

Jack Fontan was not a sailor. But he played one in the 1949 Broadway production of South Pacific. New York theatre queens flocked to see ‘The Naked Sailor’ as he quickly became known. Jack appeared onstage in nothing but short, short cut-off jean shorts, offering an eyeful to anyone seated in the front rows. 🤪

Both Jack and his life partner Ray Unger posed for nude pics. Jack, for one-time lover, George Platt Lynes, while Ray modelled for Pat Milo. Jack and Ray were a devoted couple, together for 53 years. 💞🏳️‍🌈

Alun

It seems the vintage nude sailor was a popular model on both sides of the Atlantic. English seadog Alun posed for London photographer John S Barrington in 1957. He sported two sharks on his chest instead of the more typical swallow tattoos sailors favoured to indicate the distance they’d travelled at sea.

Mr Barrington achieved notoriety for hitting on his models and Alun looks to have benefitted from some fluffing in one of the following pics. 🍆

Sweden’s FotoGrafo Studio

FotoGrafo Studio in Sweden also appreciated an able-bodied sailor or 3.

Fred Frandac

Just between us, I suspect Champion Studio’s Fred Frandac was not a real sailor. According to the photographic record, he was also a cowboy. Seems a bit suss. But he was cute AF, and that means all is forgiven.

