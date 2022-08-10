NSFW! Fury as Tommy Lee’s dick stays up for hours

Social media responded with a contrasting mixture of fury and delight overnight when Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee posted a dick pic to Instagram and it stayed up for over three hours. Instagram’s notorious any-nudity policy has seen countless accounts threatened with deletion over far less graphic images.

Scroll down for the image.

Of course, aside from his drumming and former relationship with Pamela Anderson, the musician is best known for the size of the pictured appendage. Perhaps the social media giant needed to call in heavy equipment to remove Tommy’s dick pic.

Tommy Lee

A founding member of heavy metal band, Motley Crue, Tommy Lee married Dynasty actress Heather Locklear during the 80s. But his most famous relationship was with Pamela Anderson. The pair married in 1995 and had two children together. In 1998, Tommy Lee served six months in jail for physically abusing Pamela Anderson and the pair divorced. However, they have appeared together at various events since and appear to maintain a friendly relationship.

A stolen video recorded by the couple during their honeymoon became one of the earliest and most widely distributed celebrity sex tapes. Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson initially sued the company selling the tape but later reached a confidential financial arrangement to resume sales.

Tommy Lee’s dick pic

Before Instagram finally deleted the image last night, the musician’s followers reacted gleefully to his drumstick.

“Does the camera add 5 pounds?” asked comedian Ryan Sickler.

“How long will this stay up?” quipped TikToker Daniel Mac.

And of course, the Twitterverse raced to create memes to commemorate the event.

tommy lee at 3 am last night pic.twitter.com/yBFCWCoQhH — paige 🐇 (@peachhpunchh) August 11, 2022

