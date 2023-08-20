NSFW! full-frontal vintage blond twink Mark Nixon

Vintage blond twink Mark Nixon remains a physique fan fave despite posing for only a handful of full-frontal nudes.

William Markley Nixon III’s first appearance as a physique model was in the November 1955 edition of Tomorrow’s Man magazine. He attended the Culver Military Academy in Indiana at the time and turned 19 the previous month.

After graduating from Culver, Mark went on to Missouri’s Washington University where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in fashion design.

The popular late fifties/early sixties model posed for Bob Mizer at AMG, Bruce of Los Angeles and Don Whitman of the Western Photography Guild.

Mark Nixon: the nudes

The young blond Adonis adorned most of the era’s physique magazines, often as a cover model. However, a couple of years later when the now 21-year-old posed for a handful of nude pics, his hair was back to its naturally darker colour.

Mark Nixon also worked as a fashion model, and, with his degree in fashion design, marketed his own line of activewear and swimwear. Later in the sixties, Mark changed career, becoming a successful interior designer. He also designed and built houses in Beverley Hills.

(One image exists of a Mark with a hardon. I can’t show it here but I guarantee a quick Google image search for ‘Mark Nixon nude’ will yield a happy ending.)

In the late eighties, Mark Nixon moved to Mexico. He purchased and renovated an old hacienda south of Mexico City. The lovingly restored house and gardens operate today as the Rancho Cuernavaca Hotel. But Mark died in 1998, viciously murdered in what local officials called ‘a crime of passion’.

The Washington Blade reported on speculation that Mark’s death was one of a series of gay murders around Mexico City. But the paper also noted that the Mexican police regularly classified gay murders as ‘crimes of passion’ and failed to mount adequate investigations. Mark’s death remains unsolved.

