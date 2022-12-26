NSFW! Englishman John S Barrington’s vintage male nudes

English photographer John S Barrington insisted he was straight. Yet he dedicated his entire career to photographing what we now describe as vintage nude males.

Obviously, a photographer need not be gay to photograph nude men. But John also enjoyed sex with his models. Oh well. We all have our quirks.

John S Barrington’s career began at just 17 when the art student began photographing other young men. Originally he used photographs for his drawings and sculpture. But he proved more successful as a photographer than as an artist.

Author Rupert Smith collaborated with Barrington on his life story, published after his death as Physique: The Life of John S Barrington.

A monocle, long hair, a malacca cane, and a camera slung around his neck

Rupert Smith wrote, “In wartime London, an eccentric figure stalked through the blackout sporting a monocle, long hair, a malacca cane, and a camera slung round his neck. Through a brightly lit underworld of caf’s and bars, he chased the soldiers, sailors and airmen looking for love and a bed for the night. He befriended, seduced, and photographed them.”

However, in 1949, undercover police arrested the photographer for misbehaving in a public lavatory. He escaped that time with a small fine and carried on as before. In 1954, he launched Male Model Monthly, the first British physique magazine.

He preferred boy-next-door types and he liked them straight, like himself. And, sorry to harp on, he liked to bonk them.

A photo series of Vic Hayward and Roy Scammel taken in 1956 reveals definite chemistry between the two models. Roy Scammel later enjoyed a successful career as a stuntman on Dr Who, The Professionals, and in several Bond movies including From Russian With Love, and Alien.

Actor John Hamill also posed for John S Barrington in his youth. He later went on to a successful television and movie career. In addition to appearing in several British movie sex comedies, he acted in shows like Dr Who, The Professionals and The Bill. Barrington apparently told friends that John Hamill was totally straight. Not Barrington’s style of straight which he categorised as not identifying as gay but having sex with men purely for physical pleasure. Hamill apparently was even straighter than that😁 — but did enjoy showing off his nude body — and, no doubt, the accompanying cash.

John S Barrington also published photos of German bodybuilder and two-times Mr Universe Helmut Riedmeier. But Mr Barrington sometimes filched images of other photographers’ vintage nude males for his magazines. They couldn’t sue him. Nude photos were considered obscene and attracted criminal penalties. Barrington himself went to jail for three months in 1953 for sending obscene articles through the mail.

(Link to more pics of Helmut, mostly taken by Basil Clavering below.)

John S Barrington eventually stole the girlfriend of one of his models and married her. She went into the marriage with her eyes open and tolerated her husband bonking his models. John S Barrington died of leukemia in 1991.

