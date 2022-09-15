NSFW! Édouard Dermit: Actor, Model, Painter

Born in 1925, Édouard Dermit met the French author, artist and filmmaker Jean Cocteau at the age of 22. Édouard worked in an underground mine. He impressed Cocteau originally with his good looks, and then with his intelligence and gentleness.

“I congratulate myself on having chosen my son. And where did he come from? From a disoriented family of Yugoslav peasants who live in the mines of the East. In Bouligny, where a crass stupidity reigns. Neither the father nor the mother knows how to write. But the mother knows all the sagas by heart and sings them.

“Édouard lived like a little savage. His brothers and sisters don’t look like him. A child of his calibre is as rare as a great artist. I never gave him a single piece of advice. I ask him for it. He guesses everything. His soul is perfect.”

Jean Cocteau was already in his fifties, openly gay and one of the most celebrated authors and artists of his age. He also made movies like The Blood of a Poet in 1930 with Féral Benga.

Cocteau’s previous relationships included Raymond Radiguet, the young bisexual enfant terrible of French literature, Panama Al Brown, the openly gay champion boxer, and Jean Marais, French cinema star and former lover of King Umberto II of Italy.

Édouard Dermit and Jean Cocteau began a relationship that lasted until Cocteau’s death. The filmmaker cast the young miner in his films. The camera loved him. Watch him in L’Aigle à deux têtes (1948 ) or Orpheus (1950) at the Internet Archive — free and legal — by clicking the links.

But acting was not Édouard’s true passion. That was painting. The self-taught painter enjoyed a long and successful career as an artist.

Following Jean Cocteau’s death, Édouard Dermit married. However, he remained open about his bisexuality and his relationship with Jean Cocteau. He also contributed substantially to works and collections dedicated to preserving Cocteau’s legacy.

Édouard Dermit died in 1995 aged 70. He is buried alongside Jean Cocteau.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.