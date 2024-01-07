NSFW! Buddy Holland, 1960s Champion Studios twink

Ex-serviceman Buddy Holland posed for still and moving pictures for Walter Kundzicz’s Champion Studios as a twenty-year-old around 1967.

An immaculate dresser, Buddy liked to look his best and worked out to stay in top shape. It helped that he loved sport, keen on sailing, water skiing and tennis.

“With his golden hair tossed by the Florida breezes, he seems to never stop with the action…

“At work or play, young Buddy Holland is the ideal eye-deal.”

Before the US Supreme Court legalised nude photographs in the late 1960s, physique photographers tried various tactics to keep their nude pics within the law. For a while, Walter Kundzicz experimented with using diaphanous fabric to somewhat obscure the genitalia.

