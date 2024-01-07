18+

NSFW! Buddy Holland, 1960s Champion Studios twink

Ex-serviceman Buddy Holland posed for still and moving pictures for Walter Kundzicz’s Champion Studios as a twenty-year-old around 1967.

An immaculate dresser, Buddy liked to look his best and worked out to stay in top shape. It helped that he loved sport, keen on sailing, water skiing and tennis.

“With his golden hair tossed by the Florida breezes, he seems to never stop with the action…

“At work or play, young Buddy Holland is the ideal eye-deal.

Before the US Supreme Court legalised nude photographs in the late 1960s, physique photographers tried various tactics to keep their nude pics within the law. For a while, Walter Kundzicz experimented with using diaphanous fabric to somewhat obscure the genitalia.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

