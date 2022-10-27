NSFW! British viewers love every inch of My Massive C**k

Thirsty British viewers allegedly crashed the Channel 4 website in their rush to watch the ‘documentary’, My Massive C**k.

Scroll down for My Massive C**k star Gay4Pay Andy Lee full-frontal nude.

The PR blurb for My Massive C**k tells a sad and sorry tale of men burdened with huge schlongs. 🍆

“An extra-large penis is an object of desire for many. But for some men, extra-large seriously complicates their lives and relationships, and penis reduction surgery seems the only answer.” 😭

Yeah right! One guy on the show claims his penis causes him so much trouble he wants reduction surgery. So, he goes to a doctor and requests a single inch off his alleged 10.5″. 😲

It’s hard to take the show seriously. 22-year-old Joe complains he can’t go out without people staring at his crotch. At 9.5 inches long with a 7″ girth, he’s about the only one on My Massive C**k whose claimed size appears to measure up. John Holmes, most are not. But can we believe Joe’s super-endowment makes him a virtual shut-in?

Perhaps not. He claims his anaconda attracts daily abuse but his smirk suggests it might not be too bad. All while strolling down a city street in grey tracky dacks with his enormous schlong snaking down his inside leg like a baby elephant trunk. (not that I really looked 🔍) He might as well carry a neon arrow pointing at his Pole of Power.

Later in the show, Joe clones a dildo from a mould of his dick. He then takes the dildo down the local pub and plonks it on a table. Poor lad. So cursed.

You have to see it to believe it 😆 Find out more about the lives of the extra well-endowed in My Massive C**k, stream free on All 4. pic.twitter.com/suxv14M7Wu — Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 27, 2022

Gay4Pay Andy Lee

There was at least one cheerful possessor of a mega-dick on My Massive C**k.

Irishman Andy Lee lived in Australia for a couple of years before moving to London and becoming a porn star.

He said a chance encounter with a stranger in a gym changed his life.

“A fella just said that I have a really big cock and that I should go into porn. So, I did. I was 21.

“I did some solo videos for a while, but I gave it up to become a gas engineer and plumber. However, my work found out and I left.

“I’ve been doing porn full-time ever since. I now make porn videos with men and women but I’m not gay. It’s just for the money.

Andy Lee has an OnlyFans page and you’ll find him on Twitter.

But here’s a sneak peek of Andy, his allegedly 10.5″ uber-dong and an equally well-hung mate.

My Massive C**k is currently not available to view in Australia. So, you know what that means! Coming soon to a torrent site near you.

