NSFW! Bobby Kendall in James Bidgood’s Pink Narcissus

James Bidgood’s Pink Narcissus is a film unlike any other. An exquisitely camp, lust-filled, and wordless love letter to the sensual beauty of street hustler Bobby Kendall.

Link to watch the film at bottom of article.

James Bidgood devoted seven years to making the movie. He started in 1963 when physique photographers like himself still went to jail for sending male nudes through the post.

The filmmaker moved to New York as an eighteen-year-old. Although sometimes homeless, James later said he always found shelter for the night. His tight Levi jeans ensured that. 🍑

He soon found ‘legitimate’ work at the 82 Club, a legendary basement drag bar patronised by stars like Judy Garland. Rumour had it the famously-endowed Australian-born movie star Errol Flynn once dropped his dick out in the club and played the piano with it. 🍆🎶

James designed stage sets and costumes and performed in drag.

Physique photography

James Bidgood began photographing male dancers and local hustlers for physique magazines in the early sixties. But not for him the standard physique magazine setup. Bodybuilder or twink in posing pouch (real or painted-on) beside a faux Roman column. Nope! James created extravagant backdrops — scenic vistas that belied the size of the small studio apartment he lived and worked in. And he put to good use both his set design skills and his costume wizardry, sewing garments that highlighted his model’s assets 🍆🍑 in a way male fashion of the time did not.

“Models were not that easy to find especially for the kind of work I was doing which called for more of the subject’s time than a pose or two wearing less than two square inches of jersey and some elastic and leaning against some fagela’s elaborate mantelpiece.

“In the time I needed to do one shot, they could turn ten tricks. And there weren’t all that many great beauties around willing to be photographed nude or semi-nude in homoerotic situations. Remember this was before being gay and/or being a ‘male escort’ or pornography, quasi or otherwise, were as acceptable or mainstream as they are now.”

Pink Narcissus

The photographer applied the same dedication he applied to his photographs to the filming of Pink Narcissus. Over seven years, he constructed — and lived amongst — fantastic sets representing his vision of a hustler’s sexual fantasies.

He crafted wonderful costumes that hugged his star’s body and concealed nothing — pants that appeared painted onto Bobby Kendall’s magnificent bubble butt. Bobby was the filmmaker’s favourite street hustler. Not much is known of him. A teenage runaway of Brazilian origin, he sometimes lived with James Bidgood and the pair remained friends for decades after the film’s release.

An ad for the film laid out the basic plot.

“An extremely handsome, self-involved, brooding young homosexual escapes the reality of his street life through a series of fantasies of incredible beauty.”

Between visits from a regular customer, Bobby Kendall loses himself in sexual fantasy. First a Roman slave, and then a fantastically attired matador facing off against not a bull but a hot leather-clad motorbike rider who revs his bike and charges the hero, all in the confines of a bog. But no location shoots for James Bidgood. He constructed a public lavatory in his flat and somehow filmed the motorbike sorties in the small room.

Another scene takes place in a Sultan’s palace. A harem boy attired in little more than a pearl necklace performs the dance of the seven veils but with just a single shred of diaphanous fabric clinging to his erect cock. The dance might better be described as ‘helicoptering’. That dick remains in perpetual motion.

The ad for the film continues: “He imagines his room as an exquisite jewel-encrusted retreat. But reality constantly intrudes through the depraved lives of the other street people, through the harsh and ugly sounds outside, and through the visits of his johns.”

The street scenes feature various cliched gay fantasy figures — sailor, construction worker, etc — most of them pants off/cock out, and some wanking. Think Village People as many fans imagined them, late at night, hand on cock.👐⚓ 💦

Pink Narcissus ends on a philosophical note — it reminds me of Marlene Dietrich singing Just a Gigolo in the film of the same name. But I won’t tell you anymore because you should watch the film yourself. (Link below)

Unfortunately, after seven long years, the producers who put up the money got the shits with James Bidgood, seized the film, performed an edit he hated, and released it. James had his name removed from the credits. For years, rumours swirled that perhaps Andy Warhol or a big-time Hollywood producer made the film.

However, by the time of the 1971 release, hardcore porn had hit the cinemas. Pink Narcissus seemed dated. It contained glimpses of dicks, the odd hard-on, and even some wanking but just one blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cum shot. A pulsating erection (presumably Bobby Kendall’s) fills the screen and erupts over the camera lens.

But people who’d made do with erotica for most of their lives now favoured the hot and sweaty unsimulated sex suddenly available on the big screen. Pink Narcissus quickly faded from view.

Bagdad

James Bidgood only attempted to make one more film.

In 1975, he started work on a porn feature called Beyond These Doors. However, he never finished. Only one scene was made — Bagdad, a hardcore reimagining of the harem scene from Pink Narcissus. Unfortunately, it’s not good. It starts promisingly. A scantily clad male dancer recreates the helicopter dance from Pink Narcissus. But lavish sets and costumes reminiscent of Pink Narcissus vanish into gloom. The lighting is woeful. The dancer bends down and snatches a cock from another character’s mouth. He begins to suck it as everything descends into a murkily-lit mire of barely distinguishable writhing bodies.

The producers made the best of the situation by incorporating the footage into a docu-porn. Google ‘Good Hot Stuff (1975)’ to watch the 87-minute film or ‘Good Hot Stuff (1975) Part 6′ for just the Bagdad footage.

Wonderfully, James Bidgood lived to see his work acknowledged and his masterpiece celebrated. He died in January 2022.

Watch Bobby Kendall in Pink Narcissus at the Internet Archive.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.