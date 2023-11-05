18+

NSFW! Billy Hill, nude bodybuilder & Mr Canada 1954

billy hill mr canada nude bodybuilder beefcake

Canada’s first beefcake superstar, Billy Hill: nude bodybuilder, gym owner and Mr Canada 1954.

Click on the NSFW! links for Billy and fellow vintage Canadian physique models full-frontal nude.

Billy Hill won Mr Canada at the age of 25 in 1954. In the same year, the easy-on-the-eye beefcake model posed for the pics that ensure his fame today as a nude bodybuilder.

NSFW! Click Here: Billy Hill full-frontal nude.

Closeted Montreal physique photographer Alan B. Stone took the nude pics but does not seem to have distributed them. However, a scandal ensued in 1961 when the Montreal Morality Squad came across the images during an investigation into fellow physique photographer Jimmy Caruso. Billy was by then a local celebrity. He’d won numerous bodybuilding titles: Mr Canada, Mr America, Mr Universe, Mr Hercules and more. He’d opened a gym, become a local television personality and remained a looker.

Fortunately, neither Billy nor Alan B. Stone suffered any legal repercussions over the images. Jimmy Caruso, on the other hand, went to jail for a year. The judge called the images “the most repulsive I’ve ever seen.”

Probably a size queen. Can’t be any other explanation. Billy Hill never took a bad pic.

17 Nov 1954, Wed The Montreal Star (Montreal, Quebec, Canada) Newspapers.com

In 1960, Billy Hill featured in a government film designed to encourage exercise and healthy eating. The movie touted Billy as a former ’90-pound weakling’. Enjoy Billy striking a pose and keep watching to check out the young men exercising in his gym.

Before we go, a couple of Billy’s contemporaries – other Montreal physique models from the same era.

Mike Mangione

billy hill beefcake nude bodybuilder mr canada

Decades later, Mike Mangione remembered his nude modelling days with fondness.

Henri Lesage

billy hill mr canada beefcake

I know nothing about Henri Lesage, so let’s let the bush do the talking shall we?

