NSFW! Billy Hill, nude bodybuilder & Mr Canada 1954

Canada’s first beefcake superstar, Billy Hill: nude bodybuilder, gym owner and Mr Canada 1954.

Billy Hill won Mr Canada at the age of 25 in 1954. In the same year, the easy-on-the-eye beefcake model posed for the pics that ensure his fame today as a nude bodybuilder.

Closeted Montreal physique photographer Alan B. Stone took the nude pics but does not seem to have distributed them. However, a scandal ensued in 1961 when the Montreal Morality Squad came across the images during an investigation into fellow physique photographer Jimmy Caruso. Billy was by then a local celebrity. He’d won numerous bodybuilding titles: Mr Canada, Mr America, Mr Universe, Mr Hercules and more. He’d opened a gym, become a local television personality and remained a looker.

Fortunately, neither Billy nor Alan B. Stone suffered any legal repercussions over the images. Jimmy Caruso, on the other hand, went to jail for a year. The judge called the images “the most repulsive I’ve ever seen.”

Probably a size queen. Can’t be any other explanation. Billy Hill never took a bad pic.

17 Nov 1954, Wed The Montreal Star (Montreal, Quebec, Canada) Newspapers.com

In 1960, Billy Hill featured in a government film designed to encourage exercise and healthy eating. The movie touted Billy as a former ’90-pound weakling’. Enjoy Billy striking a pose and keep watching to check out the young men exercising in his gym.

Before we go, a couple of Billy’s contemporaries – other Montreal physique models from the same era.

Mike Mangione

Decades later, Mike Mangione remembered his nude modelling days with fondness.

Henri Lesage

I know nothing about Henri Lesage, so let’s let the bush do the talking shall we?

