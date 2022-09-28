NSFW! Auguste Neyt, model for The Bronze Age by Rodin

When critics accused Auguste Rodin of casting his groundbreaking The Bronze Age from a live model, he commissioned nude photographer Gaudenzio Marconi to photograph both the statue and the model, 22-year-old Auguste Neyt.

Auguste Rodin is now lauded as the founder of modern sculpture — a modern-day Michelangelo. But the sculptor of iconic works like The Thinker and The Kiss did not enjoy early success.

Failing to set the art world on fire, Rodin survived as a decorator. The poverty-stricken French craftsman moved to Belgium around the age of thirty and at last made a decent living. A few years later, he took two months off for an Italian sojourn. A holiday, but for a would-be sculptor, a working holiday. Rodin studied the works of great masters like Michelangelo and Donatello. He returned to Belgium inspired.

Auguste Rodin set to work on the life-size nude male figure later known as The Bronze Age. Unsatisfied with the idealised, classically-inspired statuary of his day, Rodin strove for naturalism. He did not want the people he modelled in marble and bronze to resemble idealised figures from ancient myth and legend. He strived to portray contemporary people in a realistic manner.

The professional live models of the era proved not up to the task. Trained to hold studied academic poses for long periods, they could not relax into the more natural posture he required. Rodin needed someone fresh and unversed in traditional poses.

He thought a soldier might fit the bill, a young warrior with a fine physique and untutored in traditional sculptural poses. The sculptor settled on Auguste Neyt, ‘a fine noble-hearted boy, full of fire and valour’.

Auguste Neyt

Auguste Neyt began work as the model for The Bronze Age in early October 1875. The work would continue on and off

The naturally muscular young model later recalled the long, strenuous sessions.

Auguste Neyt had “to go through all kinds of poses… in order to get the muscles right. Rodin did not want any of the muscles exaggerated, he wanted naturalness.”

Rodin worked at moulding a clay likeness of his model for months. He walked around and around both his model and his creation, ensuring every contour matched.

In 1876, he sent the clay to a mould-maker to cast the statue in the one material he could afford — white plaster.

However, when Rodin exhibited the figure, critics accused him of casting the statue from a living model rather than crafting it by hand. One described the work as a “slavish likeness of a model with neither character nor beauty, an astonishingly exact copy of a most commonplace individual.”

To prove the naysayers wrong, the sculptor commissioned Gaudenzio Marconi to photograph Auguste Neyt and the statue.

The Italian photographer began offering nude photos to artists who could not afford live models in his early twenties. He sold both male and female nudes. Gaudenzio Marconi often had his models imitate poses from sculptures of classical antiquity.

Antique Manspreading

The second photo below shows a young man posed in the style of the Barberini Faun, an ancient Greek or Roman statue found in a Roman moat in the 1620s. Although Greek and Roman statues often displayed male genitalia, the Barberini Faun attracted attention for its ‘wantonly spread legs’. The ancient manspreading focused attention squarely on the statue’s typically petite cock nestled on two uncommonly pendulous balls.

The statue abides today in Germany, bought in the early 1800s by the grandfather of Ludwig II of Bavaria.

Rodin displayed Gaudenzio Marconi’s nude photographs of Auguste Neyt beside his plaster statue. Viewers could check for themselves that he had not simply taken a cast of the young soldier’s body. The abs were more defined, and the legs and neck slimmer. Those with an eye for detail will also notice that contrary to Rodin’s usual commitment to realism, he also shrank Auguste Neyt’s dick. In this one respect, he conformed to the still-prevailing classical and renaissance artistic tradition of small penes.

Don’t worry Auguste. We know you were hung.

Rodin never again made a life-size work, all his futures statues either smaller or larger than life.

