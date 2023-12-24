18+

NSFW! Arnold Schwarzenegger: nude bodybuilder

Arnold Schwarzenegger nude bodybuilder

Many famous bodybuilders posed naked during their careers as musclemen. Arnold Schwarzenegger is undoubtedly the most famous bodybuilder of all time though the pics of the nude bodybuilder are not all that well known.

Arnold Schwarzenegger started on weights at 15 and won Mr Universe just 5 years later. But first he won Junior Mr Europe while AWOL from the army and consequently spent a week in military prison.

Cut or Uncut?

A full-frontal nude pic of the young bodybuilder taken in Europe shows him with a foreskin. However, a pic taken later in the US seems to reveal a circumcised dick.

Arnold said in an interview that he underwent circumcision after moving to the States on the recommendation of a trainer.

NSFW! Click Here: Uncut Arnold Schwarzenegger full-frontal nude.

NSFW! Click Here: Arnold Schwarzenegger full-frontal nude following circumcision.

Destiny Rogers

