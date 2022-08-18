NSFW! Al Urban’s vintage nude bodybuilders

The vintage photos of Al Urban are now eclipsed by the work of other physique photographers like Bob Mizer and Bruce Bellas. The beefcake pioneer photographed mainly nude bodybuilders and began advertising in Hoffman’s Strength & Health Magazine in 1937.

Al Urban’s first advertisement featured photos of bodybuilder Dave Asnis who, like Urban, also lived in New Jersey.

In 1939, Bob Hoffman, the owner of Strength & Health, helped organise the first Mr America pageant. He asked Al Urban to light the competition and ‘best display the muscular effects of the contestant’s bodies’.

Al would go on to photograph many of the contestants from the first and subsequent Mr America pageants. In the days before lucrative sponsorship deals, bodybuilders often struggled to see any financial return for their hard work. Posing for nude photographs brought in a few easy bucks.

Bob Hoffman featured Al’s photograph of Jules Bacon, Mr America 1943, on the September 43 cover of Strength & Health.

Bizarrely, the pic featured Mr America wearing a very obviously painted-on posing pouch. The illustration was actually one of Al’s nude shots of Jules Bacon, with genitalia and pubic hair clumsily concealed for publication. But, it no doubt excited a spurt of business for his male/mail order photography business.

An article in the magazine emphasised Jules Bacon’s all-American good looks, something Hoffman believed crucial for Mr America pageant winners.

“Jules is handsome, has smooth brown skin, perfect teeth and plentiful well-kept hair.”

Al Urban mailed his customers catalogue sheets of images from which they chose the photos they wished to purchase. But the catalogue sheets did not display full-frontal nudity. Where necessary, inked-on posing pouches concealed anatomical details that the customer could only enjoy by purchasing a full-size photo.

However, the sale of nude photographs remained illegal. Indeed, Kovert of Hollywood’s arrest in 1945 prompted most early physique photographers to restrict mail order sales to photographs of models wearing posing pouches.

Some photographed their models nude but then covered the genital area with a painted-on posing pouch that in-the-know customers could scratch off.

Arthur Harris

Black bodybuilders competed in the Mr America pageants from early in the competition’s history. But they never won. Mr America organisers, including Bob Hoffman, apparently did not care for the idea of a black Mr America. In 1959, Arthur Harris was the most muscular man to enter the pageant. His ability to strike a competition pose was legendary. Most people who witnessed the competition believed he should win — including the man who did win. The judges placed Arther Harris eighth.

Arthur Harris posed for Al Urban on numerous occasions, and like the other bodybuilders, sometimes nude.

A man of colour did not win the competition until 1970. Chris Dickerson was also gay and before winning Mr America, posed nude for photographer Jim French. (Google is your friend 😉 )

Sadly, Al Urban suffered periods of imprisonment in 1947 and again in 1958 for obscenity. In 1960, New York police charged him with possession of obscene materials and confiscated his negatives and prints. An appeal saw the possession charge overturned but only after he served 3 months with hard labour. Three years later, he was still fighting for the return of his negatives.

With much of his work lost to the police, Al Urban became a recluse, surviving on welfare in California. He died in 1992.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.