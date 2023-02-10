NRL snubbed? Not invited to 2023 Mardi Gras Parade

The NRL will not participate in the 2023 Mardi Gras Parade after parade applications exceeded total capacity.

Media reports suggest the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras excluded the NRL in a deliberate snub. Mardi Gras informed the NRL just weeks after the Manly Pride jersey controversy. In July, seven Manly players pulled out of a game rather than wear a jersey featuring rainbow stripes.

However, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras said that the organisation received a phenomenal amount of applications.

2023 Mardi Gras Parade – strict limits

“To ensure the safety and security of all our participants and spectators, we must adhere to strict limits on numbers of both people and vehicles involved in the event…

“Demand for this year was so high that we only had capacity to accept 70 per cent of the total applications.”

The organisation said diverse representatives of LGBTQIA+ communities assessed entries using a clear set of selection criteria.

“Priority for parade selection always goes to LGBTQIA+ groups. The selection criteria also evaluates strong creative concepts with the ability to produce and deliver them, as well as a consideration of their previous parade history.

A record 207 groups will participate in the 2023 Mardi Gras parade.

The NRL confirmed its application to participate in the 2023 Mardi Gras Parade was unsuccessful.

The organisation also restated its commitment to “creating an inclusive sport and specifically to the LGBTQIA+ community.”

“We continue to work alongside our partners, including Pride In Sport, to assess ourselves against best practice and build an inclusive environment for people with diverse sexualities and genders in our sport.”

Weeks before the 45th Sydney Mardi Gras Parade the Minister for Environment and Heritage James Griffin, joined by 78ers, announced the #MardiGrasParade route has been added to the NSW Heritage Register. Find out more: https://t.co/vtRLOUpTKC pic.twitter.com/CtJY82FfaJ — Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (@sydneymardigras) February 2, 2023

