NRL player calls LGBTQ+ inclusion post ’embarrassing’

Sydney NRL player Adam Doueihi has deleted an Instagram comment criticising a post on LGBTQIA+ inclusion in sport as “embarrassing”.

On Sunday, the Wests Tigers player wrote – and later deleted – the comment on an English Premier League Instagram post.

Adam wrote “embarrassing post” on the upload, which featured suggestions for positive discussions around inclusion in sport.

The original post was part of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, encouraging athletes to wear rainbow-coloured boot laces.

Screenshots of Adam Doueihi’s Instagram reaction circulated online. His club later called him up to ask for an explanation.

According to AAP, Adam told the club his comment wasn’t a shot at the queer community. He said he believed the post was dictating what people could say to the community, which he found “embarrassing”.

He reportedly told the club he deleted the comment because he didn’t want it misconstrued as homophobic.

Adam Doueihi wants people to stop ‘mocking’ religion

Adam Doueihi’s Instagram comment comes after the 25-year-old, who’s Christian, gave an October radio interview on religious beliefs and LGBTQIA+ inclusion.

He was speaking on 2GB to publicly support Sydney’s St Ursula’s College. The Catholic girls’ school was widely criticised for – and later reversed – a ban on same-sex Year 12 formal dates.

The NRL player told the radio station Christianity is “being mocked so badly in society” and he wants people to “speak up and defend Catholics”.

“If you’re not into all the Catholic teachings, then don’t go to a Catholic school,” he said.

“When a Catholic school – yes, a Catholic school – wants to teach the Catholic teachings and act in a Catholic manner towards situations, this seems to be a big issue for the minority of people to understand.

“What’s happened to morals, what’s happened to values, what’s happened to respecting people’s religions and what they stand for?

“We as Christians don’t have anything against different types of people. All we say is keep us out of it.

“Stop trying to brainwash our children and cause confusion for the next generation of Catholics.”

Adam told 2GB he was raised in “a Christian Lebanese Australian family” and taught that “a man marries a woman, and a woman marries a man”.

“We don’t care if you want to go and be whatever you want to be. But don’t try and force it upon us and drag us along with you,” he said.

