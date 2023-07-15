Notorious hacker group is gay furry collective

Notorious hacker group SiegedSec — behind recent attacks on US state government websites— is a gay furry collective.

SiegedSec emerged about the time of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Analysts say the group initially appeared to target victims indiscriminately. They said the group did not make ransom demands of its targets and did not seem motivated by money.

After announcing its retirement from hacking in November 2022. SiegedSec returned to the fray this February.

“After several months, we have decided to return to our hacking operations, the world is no longer safe from our furry cuddles UwU~. Uwu gay furries pwn you~ We’ll be back again soon to continue our chaos and destruction!”

In June, the group outed themselves as gay furries in a message posted alongside stolen data from a Texan government website.

Did you hear that?

*schlop schlop*

It’s the sound of gay furries f_cking the US government!

We have decided to make a message towards the US government. Texas happens to be one of the largest states banning gender-affirming care, and for that, we have made Texas our target. F_ck the government.

However, in a recent interview with Insider, SiegedSec leader Vio denied the group were hacktivists, saying their main goal was to “have fun and cause chaos.”

Gay Furries

“Sometimes we participate in a hacktivist operation though, with different goals. Our small, tight-knit group is made up of members with a wide variety of skill sets. We are also actually gay furries. I’ve seen countless people doubt that aspect of our group.”

Vio said the group’s goal was to raise the profile of issues that motivated them and encourage others to join the protest.

“Our goal was never to expose anyone, or cause significant damage. The goal was to ensure the government saw our motivations, and motivate and encourage people to protest. I’d say we succeeded with our goal.”

