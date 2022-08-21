The powerful new book Nothing To Hide: Voices of Trans and Gender-Diverse Australia is set for release next week.

Edited by four inspiring trans and gender-diverse authors this book is the first of its kind in Australia.

Nothing To Hide

Nothing To Hide: Voices of Trans and Gender-Diverse Australia is an anthology of trans and gender-diverse writing and is the first mainstream release of its kind in Australia.

The book will feature stories of over thirty writers across different ages, locations, races and circumstances.

Nothing To Hide comes at an important time for sharing the voices of the trans and gender-diverse communities.

The trans community continues to come under fire online and in the media with negative and harmful stories perpetuated about their community.

Instead, this book will counter that damaging narrative that can often be given far too much air time in the media.

By sharing these stories the authors will give voices to their communities and more importantly tell their own stories on their own terms.

The book is designed as a “counter to the harmful chorus of anti-trans voices” and provide positivity to the trans and gender-diverse community.

Some of the contributors include Nayuka and Witt Gorrie, Quinn Eades, Liz Duck-Chong, Hayden Moon, Bridget Flack and many more.

A Powerful contribution

This powerful contribution to Australian Literature has been edited by prominent trans and gender-diverse authors from around the country.

Yves Rees, author of All About Yves serves as one of the four editors of the anthology.

Joining them are writer and radio maker Sam Elkin and writer, artist and editor of Archer magazine Bobuq Sayed.

Sydney-based writer and poet Alex Gallagher is also an editor of the book.

Together with this group of powerful voices will have a forum to speak their truth to the world.

Nothing To Hide: Voices of Trans and Gender-Diverse Australia is set for release on August 30th 2022.

