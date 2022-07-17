“Not a nose piercing’ Opposition to Tassie conversion ban

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff recently stated his government will follow Queensland, the ACT, and Victoria in outlawing conversion ‘therapy’. However, a petition promoted by the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) urges the government to reconsider a conversion ban. “We are not talking about a nose piercing.”

Advocates for a ban previously launched a petition following the release of a Tasmanian Law Reform Institute report recommending government action.

Tasmanian survivor Glenn Worrell recently told QNews about his experiences undergoing conversion practices.

However, the ACL is attempting to stop the conversion ban. The lobby needs a cause to make noise about. They no doubt still feel the pain of their previously powerful LNP buddies being tossed out of government.

Tasmanian director of the ACL, Christopher Brohier, said the organisation “does not support any coercive or abusive practice.

“But there’s no evidence that’s occurring. This is legitimate care and counselling.

“If a person wants to have genuine client-led therapy, that should be their right. The state shouldn’t be telling them ‘No, you can only have one sort of therapy’.”

Nose piercing

ACL member Karen Dickson launched the petition. She said she “did not want to see our young people fast-tracked down a path they shouldn’t be on.

“To say that affirmation is the only response is terrifying…

“[The proposed conversion ban] would squash any opposition to a kid wanting to go down a [gender reassignment] treatment road.”

Dickson said parents should be able to say, ‘Let’s stop and explore the issues’.

“We are not talking about a nose piercing. If we don’t, as parents, have the right to be able to openly discuss the issues with young people, then how are we helping our kids?”

