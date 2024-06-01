LGBT News

Not a drag queen: Stephen Farrea – arrested for child pornography

stephen farrea nsc -131
Main Image: Portsmouth Police Dept

Stephen Thomas Farrea, Neo-Nazi member of the NSC-131 — last seen protesting Drag Queen Story Time — arrested for possession of child pornography.

NSC-131

Stephen Farrea is a member of NSC-131 aka Nationalist Social Club-131. The neo-nazi group is active in the New England area of the United States. NSC-131 has been disrupting Drag Queen Story Time events since late 2022.  In an action brought by the New Hampshire Attorney General, authorities accuse NSC-131 leader Christopher Hood and 19 unidentified men of disrupting a Story Time event for over an hour. They banged on the venue’s windows and made intimidating gestures towards a drag queen performer and others in the venue.

The complaint brought by the Attorney General alleges they shouted homophobic slurs and saluted in a fashion reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

The Boston Globe reports that Stephen Farrea has been seen at a number of NSC-131 protests. He was also arrested in 2022 while distributing white nationalism leaflets.

Police searched Farrea’s home last month after receiving a tip-off about child pornography. They seized multiple electronic devices containing sexually explicit images of children.

Stephen Farrea: Not a Drag Queen!

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Watershed
🚨 WIN a double pass to see Watershed @ Sydney Opera House
silver dollar
The Secret History 5 and The Silver Dollar
josh popper Madonna popper
Madonna: Josh Popper, a holiday romance
late night live
David Marr replaces Phillip Adams on Late Night Live
Bridget and Christian Ziegler moms for libertty till dick is wett
Moms for Liberty co-founder: Don’t come home til dick is wet.”
Men dancing together 1972 King Island