Not a drag queen: Stephen Farrea – arrested for child pornography

Stephen Thomas Farrea, Neo-Nazi member of the NSC-131 — last seen protesting Drag Queen Story Time — arrested for possession of child pornography.

NSC-131

Stephen Farrea is a member of NSC-131 aka Nationalist Social Club-131. The neo-nazi group is active in the New England area of the United States. NSC-131 has been disrupting Drag Queen Story Time events since late 2022. In an action brought by the New Hampshire Attorney General, authorities accuse NSC-131 leader Christopher Hood and 19 unidentified men of disrupting a Story Time event for over an hour. They banged on the venue’s windows and made intimidating gestures towards a drag queen performer and others in the venue.

We’ve got some verified Nazis today! Golly, I didn’t order those pic.twitter.com/3VvIZbCerd — Juicy Garland (@JuicyGarland) June 18, 2023

The complaint brought by the Attorney General alleges they shouted homophobic slurs and saluted in a fashion reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

The Boston Globe reports that Stephen Farrea has been seen at a number of NSC-131 protests. He was also arrested in 2022 while distributing white nationalism leaflets.

Police searched Farrea’s home last month after receiving a tip-off about child pornography. They seized multiple electronic devices containing sexually explicit images of children.

Stephen Farrea: Not a Drag Queen!

