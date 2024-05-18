Police charged well-known Australian Children’s writer Oliver Phommavanh with grooming a 13-year-old girl on Friday.

Notably, despite all the recent controversy around the LGBTQIA+ community and children’s literacy, Oliver Phommavanh is…

Not a Drag Queen!

Oliver Phommavanh is a former primary school teacher and comedian. His books include include Thai-riffic!, Con-nerd and The Other Christy.

He has previously appeared on various literacy panels, including the Sydney Writers’ Festival. He also served as an ambassador for the NSW Premier’s Reading Challenge.

It’s always our fault

But despite Oliver Phommavanh being neither a drag queen nor a member of our community, the anti-LGBTQIA+ always manage to make it about us.

“Can society stop blindly trusting every person who wants to interact with children,” asked @Maggie_Shh on X.

“Oliver Phommavanh has had full access to children for many years at various arts & book events (what does that remind you of?!?) Now he is charged with grooming a 13-year-old girl.”

But the content on Maggie’s X page seems unrelated to protecting children. It’s consistently anti-trans which will give you a hint of what she means by “what does that remind you of?!?)”

