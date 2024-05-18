LGBT News

Not a drag queen: Oliver Phommavanh

Oliver Phommavanh

Police charged well-known Australian Children’s writer Oliver Phommavanh with grooming a 13-year-old girl on Friday.

Notably, despite all the recent controversy around the LGBTQIA+ community and children’s literacy, Oliver Phommavanh is…

Not a Drag Queen!

Oliver Phommavanh is a former primary school teacher and comedian. His books include include Thai-riffic!, Con-nerd and The Other Christy.

He has previously appeared on various literacy panels, including the Sydney Writers’ Festival. He also served as an ambassador for the NSW Premier’s Reading Challenge.

It’s always our fault

But despite Oliver Phommavanh being neither a drag queen nor a member of our community, the anti-LGBTQIA+ always manage to make it about us.

“Can society stop blindly trusting every person who wants to interact with children,” asked @Maggie_Shh on X.

“Oliver Phommavanh  has had full access to children for many years at various arts & book events (what does that remind you of?!?) Now he is charged with grooming a 13-year-old girl.”

But the content on Maggie’s X page seems unrelated to protecting children. It’s consistently anti-trans which will give you a hint of what she means by “what does that remind you of?!?)”

Drag Queen Watch: the weekly tally.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

