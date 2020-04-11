Not a clue: Pete Evans, a 4 letter word beginning with C

Yes. That is correct. Pete Evans is a chef. Not a doctor. Nor a scientist. He’s not even a DIY flux capacitor engineer. He’s a chef. But despite that Evans spruiked a $15,000 light frequency machine, a ‘Bio-charger’ — which he claimed could fight coronavirus — on Instagram.

He called the machine a ‘hybrid subtle energy revitalisation platform’.

Advertisements

He listed the BioCharger under ‘lifestyle products’ on his website. In a since-deleted Instagram video, he claimed he used the device most days.

He also said it could help with coronavirus, which has already killed more than 100,000 people worldwide.

“It’s programmed with a thousand different recipes and there’s a couple in there for the Wuhan coronavirus.”

Experts immediately called Evans out.

Dr Harry Nespolon, president of The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, did not mince his words.

“Several months ago I advised anti-vaxxer and celebrity chef Pete Evans that he should stick to talking about ‘activated almonds’ and leave vaccinations alone.

“Well, he should also steer well clear of peddling devices which he claims use ‘subtle energy’ to counter COVID-19. He just needs to stop it right now.

“It is a reality that many people look up to Mr Evans in his roles as a popular chef and television host.”

Other Australians then went to town on Twitter. All the pent-up frustration from the restriction imposed on us by coronavirus found an outlet — and a worthy target.

Pete Evans and his throbbing bio-charger

In honour of Pete Evans & his throbbing bio-charger. I’m offering for today only, my 3 part Energy Meridians Chakra Polariser set. They align your harmonics & umm, (reads notes) your molecules & volts & turn them into a box of crystal meth. Science people – science. pic.twitter.com/N6H6WqvoQw — (@RonniSalt) April 10, 2020

Other Aussies came up with some pretty radical alternative devices Pete could also potentially flog.

Pete Evans is pretty keen on my new “bio-eliminator wellness centrifuge”

Wearing this protects you from harmful red, yellow, blue & green gamma rays while the rotor expels negative energy through the body’s natural utetchoid meridium which does exist & isn’t made up. RRP $7200 pic.twitter.com/TQoTk96SVC — Dumb Blonde (@thetopjob) April 10, 2020

Advertisements

However, one of the Twitterati sounded a note of caution.

I’m not buying anything else from Pete Evans, not after his patented Himalayan salt rock dildo scratched my insides up real good. — Whiskey Houston (@RobCoco) April 10, 2020

Joel Feren posted a list of earlier advice from the television celebrity.

If you think Pete Evans simply espouses the virtues of meat and three veg. Think again. Here’s a list of “health” advice he’s offered over the years. pic.twitter.com/lFnVaOIojE — Joel Feren (@the_nutritiong) April 11, 2020

Pete Evans got science wrong again

And as Shaky Pam pointed out, Pete also got the science behind his device completely wrong. That’s despite even Grade 8 science students apparently knowing there’s no such thing as ‘Nobel’ gases. However, this writer failed Grade 8 science. Maybe I could audition to become a TV chef.

You use 12 unique inert and Nobel gasses eh Pete Evans? But they’re the same thing, and there’s only 6 of them and they’re called noble not Nobel and you are truly a sloppy charlatan clown. You’re in the running for a Nobel Taking The Piss prize though pic.twitter.com/DP0HcWrPL2 — Shaky Pam (@shakypam) April 10, 2020

Some took the bio-charger as the final straw and asked why Channel 7 continue to gift Evans a platform.

Surely there can now be no excuse for @mykitchenrules and @Channel7 continuing to give this loon a platform? SURELY his contract will now – in the interests of community health – be torn up?https://t.co/QDTDefQkUE — Dr Brad Robinson (@DrBradRobinson) April 11, 2020

Pete’s in good company of course. At the beginning of the outbreak in Australia, Margaret Court’s church claimed hold blood would protect parishioners from the disease.

Follow us on Facebook for regular updates on the latest local and national LGBTIQA+ current affairs, community issues, entertainment and more. Don’t forget our new QNews LIVE Facebook Live events.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.