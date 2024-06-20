North West Pride to host Queer Movie Night

North West Pride and Working It Out are hosting a Queer Movie Night in Launceston, with a double feature screening of drag comedy classics.

The LGBTQIA+ community in Northern Tasmania can head along to a free event next Friday, June 28.

Starting with a screening of To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar at 5.30PM, the group will order pizza for dinner before a screening of the Australian classic The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert at around 7.45PM.

The event is a small, casual gathering and North West Pride is hoping to make this a regular event with different genres of queer films each time.

Some movie snacks will be provided, but you are also welcome to bring your own.

Event: Queer Movie Night

Where: Working It Out – Kilbys Lane, 56 Cimitiere Street, Launceston

When: June 28 from 5.30PM

Note: Please bring along $10-$15 to contribute to the pizza order.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (PG)

Elite Manhattan drag queens Vida Boheme (Patrick Swayze) and Noxeema Jackson (Wesley Snipes) impress regional judges in competition, securing berths in the Nationals in Los Angeles. When the two meet drag novice Chi-Chi Rodriguez (John Leguizamo) — one of the losers that evening — the charmed Vida and Noxeema agree to take the hopeless youngster under their joined wing. Soon the three set off on a madcap road trip across America and struggle to make it to Los Angeles in time.

The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert (M)

When drag queen Anthony (Hugo Weaving) agrees to take his act on the road, he invites fellow cross-dresser Adam (Guy Pearce) and transsexual Bernadette (Terence Stamp) to come along. In their colorful bus, named Priscilla, the three performers travel across the Australian desert performing for enthusiastic crowds and homophobic locals. But when the other two performers learn the truth about why Anthony took the job, it threatens their act and their friendship.

