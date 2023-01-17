Norman Douglas: from cute little bugger to convicted bugger

Norman Matthewson Douglas, the Arnott’s Milk Arrowroot Baby, went from cute little bugger to convicted bugger.

But still very cute!

The English language is a strange beast. It offers a choice of over 600,000 words, almost a third of them currently in use. Yet, we humans frequently ignore that splendid variety and use one word to mean multiple different things. Sometimes we sort it out by making certain meanings obsolete. Few people, for example, respond to the question ‘Are you hungry?’ by saying, ‘No. I grabbed a hot cock at Woolies earlier’. Rather, they purchase a BBQ Chicken.

In the twentieth century, bugger worked as a soft alternative to swearwords. ‘Bugger off’ was generally acceptable in mixed company while ‘piss off’ was not. There is also, I am told, a far cruder expression, which I blush even to contemplate. 😇

But bugger also referred to a bloke who buggered another — slid his hot chicken cock into another’s buns.

Arnott’s Living Pictures: One of 8000 Portraits

In 1908, 8000 Australian mums sent photos of their tiny tots to William Arnott. From those pics, Arnott’s Biscuit Company chose nine-month-old Tasmanian Norman Matthewson Douglas to promote their Milk Arrowroot Biscuits as a nutritious breakfast and lunch for growing babies. Judging by the sketch, the biscuits worked. He’s a chubby little bugger.

And what about that gorgeous dress? Lots of ruffles, frills and lace detailing. Norman was for a while, the most famous baby in the country, with his image adorning newspaper advertisements across the nation.

Sydney, 1928

But, in 1928, Norman Matthewson Douglas made the pages of the newspapers again, this time, for a very different reason. The Arnott’s Arrowroot Biscuit Baby was all grown up. Norman was 20 and a junior enlisted sailor in the Royal Australian Navy. In October, his ship was docked in Sydney. Former US sailor Harry Bruce Jones also arrived in Sydney on the night of October 1. He worked as a steward onboard the American mail steamer Sierra. Later that night, Constable Hind caught Norman buggering Harry and dragged the pair off to the cells. Norman tried giving a false name but his uniform made him easy to identify.

The two men sat out October and November in the Darlinghurst cells. Finally, on November 30, they appeared before grumpy old Judge Curlewis. Curlewis was offensive, overbearing, bullying and discourteous. Not my words. That’s what they said about him in the NSW Parliament. He did not like buggers. He once sentenced a 21-year-old to 12 months with hard labour for a blow job. The physical evidence in that case — semen in the lad’s moustache. I’ve never had a moustache but I’m sure there are a million innocent explanations for semen on a hirsute upper lip.

Anyway, Curlewis must have been in a good mood on November 30 because Norman and Harry got off with a 6-month sentence backdated to October 2. Curlewis sentenced the pair to hard labour. However, Long Bay prison had little work to offer its inmates. A warder said most prisoners filled their time with “sex, sex and more sex.”

Harry disappeared from history following the expiration of his sentence. However, Norman Matthewson Douglas moved to Western Australia. He married in 1943 at the age of 35. The marriage appears to have been childless. While the navy didn’t exactly welcome him back to the ranks, it did offer Norman employment. He lacerated his hand while employed as a munitions worker at the Byford Naval Depot in 1954. Norman Matthewson Douglas, the Arnott’s Arrowroot Biscuit Baby, died in the 1990s.

