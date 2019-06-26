Norm Self: 84-years-old, retired clergyman, porn star

Norm Self: Screenshot from 'Blessing of the Elder'

84-year-old retired clergyman Norm Self embarked on a new career last year – as a porn star. He appeared alongside two adult film ‘veterans’ in his first film. Norm is also a veteran – a Korean War Navy veteran.

“It was splendid! How could it not be?” said Norm of the shoot.

“A blessed rural setting, surrounded by a cast and crew of loving, competent, supportive brothers intent on sharing the good news of the healing power of pleasure.

“What could be more delightful? And if you’ve seen the video, with the two adorable models performing, what else could be lacking?”

Norm worked as a campus minister during the civil rights era, but enjoyed a varied career since.

According to the website he works for, Norm previously twice underwent three years of intensive training in Tantra.

Tantric sex focuses on esoteric eroticism and ritualized sex practices and originated in India.

At 84 years of age, Norm Self is probably easily the oldest gay porn star in the word.

He prefers the term ‘sacred intimate’, believing he has sexual knowledge to share.

“I find these days that my body is indeed a temple where intimacy and ecstasy intermingle.”

Norm wants to see sex-negative norms removed from society’s vocabulary.

Norm Self

Previously a minister of religion, Norm now preaches the joy of pleasure and against those who would deny decry that pleasure as ‘sins of the flesh’.

“If I accept the ‘title’ of ‘minister of erotic education’, I would mean the eradication of false messages installed by society that sex is at best suspect, and at worst evil — and that its practice is severely constrained to reproduction of the species and not to be enjoyed.

Moreover, sexual behaviours and practices can be learned for the enjoyment and enhancement of this kind of play — for the benefit of all partners!

