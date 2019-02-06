All Aboard ‘The Love Boat’ At Noosa’s Rainbow River Festival Next Month

The annual Rainbow River Festival will be returning to Noosa on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast next month.

The event is an LGBTIQ-inclusive party which first began in 2016 and has now become an annual celebration of love and diversity in the picturesque region.

Organisers are excited to welcome locals and visitors to join in the festivities, with the main event the colourful and vibrant two-hour River Parade embarking at noon on Sunday, March 3.

Revellers have two options to join the party: buy a ticket to join the official Rainbow Party Boat, the MV Catalina Noosa, or bring or hire their own to join the cruise along the beautiful Noosa River.

A limited number of tickets to the official party boat are on sale now for $20 each, and partygoers can also hire boats through Pelican Boat Hire Noosa.

Festival organiser Kirsty Patten said the theme this year is “The Love Boat” and a $200 cash prize will be on offer for the best decorated boat in the river parade.

“We’re inviting the whole community to join us on the Noosa River for the famous annual River Parade,” Patten said.

“Hire a boat, bring your own boat or join the official Rainbow Party boat and party in the sun on a two-hour adventure up and down the Noosa River and its canals.”

But the pride celebrations on the Sunny Coast don’t stop there: organisers from the Sunshine Coast Pride Network have confirmed the Sunshine Coast Pride Festival will return on March 30 for a day of family-friendly fun at the event’s new home at Quota Park in Nambour.

The Noosa Rainbow River Festival will be held from March 1 to 3. More information, event times and tickets are available through the Noosa Rainbow River Festival’s Facebook page.