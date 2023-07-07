Non-binary icon Jake DuPree joins cast of Blanc de Blanc Encore

International burlesque performer, fitness instructor and host, Jake DuPree, has officially joined the cast of Blanc de Blanc Encvore – the cabaret-burlesque-circus troupe like no other.

Blanc de Blanc Encore has become world-renowned, in recent years, for its intoxicating blend of fun, flirtation and acrobatic feats; enthralling audiences with the same addictive blend of acrobatic artistry and risqué revelry.

And since January, the deliciously hedonistic world of BLANC de BLANC Encore has now been regularly wowing audiences in the beautifully refurbished venue The Grand Electric, Surry Hills.

Now, as Strut & Fret producer Scott Maidment is excited to announce, the troupe is welcoming international burlesque performer, fitness instructor, accomplished dancer, and acrobat Jake DuPree to the fold.

As of the 16th of August, Jake will be bringing their unique signature burlesque acts exclusive to BLANC, adding an exciting new twist to this sell-out show!

Who is Jake DuPree?

Jake DuPree is no stranger to the burlesque stage, having just became the first non-binary person to perform at the Crazy Horse in Paris.

Before this, Jake made their Hollywood Bowl debut performing in Kinky Boots, directed/ choreographed by Jerry Mitchell and starring Wayne Brady and Jake Shears.

They also made their burlesque debut in Dita von Teese’s Von Follies show doing her famous martini glass act.

Since then, they have headlined shows at the Folies Bergére, Théâtre des Variétés, and the Musée Des Arts Décoratifs at the Louvre in Paris.

They have also headlined at the Wintergarten Varieté in Berlin, The Windmill Soho in London, and at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom in England.

More recently, they have become a regular instructor with PopSugar Fitness to create fitness videos for YouTube, as well as weekly workouts on Patreon.

They’ve also danced on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 3 as Shangela’s partner in the “Kitty Girl” challenge and worked as a lingerie model/influencer with brands such as Playboy, Honey Birdette, Playful Promises, Blue Bella and Thistle & Spire.

Jake will be joining a star studded cast of talent

Jake will be in good company at Blanc, joining a star studded, internationally sourced cast.

Felix Pouliot from Canada will be the guiding the show as MC.

Meanwhile, international aerialists Spencer Craig, Caitlin Tomson-Moyland, Charles Eric Bouchard, Jess Mews and Sasha Lee Saunders will be taking to the Aussie skies with the show.

And rounding out the cast is Australia’s own aerial artist, Melanie Hawkins.

So brace yourselves, because Blanc de Blanc is back with a bang. For more information, visit The Grand Electric.

