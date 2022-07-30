Non-binary Aussie Robyn Lambird competing at Commonwealth Games

Non-binary Australian para-athlete Robyn Lambird, who made history with their Paralympic medal last year, is representing Australia again at the Commonwealth Games this week.

Robyn, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, won the bronze medal in the Women’s 100m T34 sprint at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.



The 25-year-old made history last year as the first out non-binary person to win an Olympic medal.

Now Robyn is in the UK to compete in their T34 sprint at the Commonwealth Games, which kicked off in Birmingham last week.

They will race in the early hours of Thursday 4 August (between 3.30-7am AEST).

Robyn told SBS News winning the bronze medal was “an incredible feeling”.

“Winning a medal and ending up on the podium at my Paralympic debut — you can’t really ask for much more than that,” they said.

Now competing in the UK holds special significance, the athlete said. Robyn was born in the UK, before moving to Perth as a child.

“This race feels a little more special because I am from England originally and the majority of my family still lives in England,” they said.

“So it’s sort of the first time that they get to see me race internationally.”

Robyn Lambird said sport should be accessible for all

Robyn Lambird told SBS News sport can have an incredibly positive physical and mental impact on people. It’s for this reason that sport should be more accessible to the most vulnerable, they said.

“I think everyone should have access to sport because there are so many physical and mental benefits,” Robyn said.

“I couldn’t imagine what my life would be like now if I hadn’t had the journey that I’ve had in sport.”

Robyn also shared their clear message for anyone out there like them.

“Young people need to know that – whether they’ve got a disability or whether they belong to the LGBT community – they’re welcome in sport. They can take up space in that community,” they said.

“I certainly feel it’s a responsibility of mine to let young people know that they deserve to be wherever they want to be.”

A total of 435 athletes, including 231 female athletes and 203 male athletes, are part of Australia’s Commonwealth Games team.

Robyn is one of seven athletes on Team Australian who are out members of the LGBTIQ+ community.

Last week, Tom Daley took part in the Birmingham opening ceremony to take a stand against homophobia and Commonwealth countries that criminalise homosexuality.

