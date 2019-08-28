What is this year’s most cringeworthy anti-gay comment?

The tenth annual GLORIA awards will return next month to name and shame the year’s most outrageous, ridiculous and ignorant comments about LGBTIQ people.

The GLORIAs — the Gay and Lesbian Outrageous, Ridiculous, and Ignorant Awards — culminate in a “boo-off” at a New South Wales parliament event to decide the worst comment of the year.

The winner’s name is immortalised on the Golden GLORIA trophy.

The tongue-in-cheek awards are run by New South Wales Labor MP Penny Sharpe, who said there is still a wealth of “ridiculous and dangerous” comments frequently made about LGBTIQ people.

“Ten years in, the GLORIAS are not struggling to find examples of the ignorant, ridiculous, outrageous and downright dangerous things people in public life say about the LGBTIQ community,” Penny Sharpe said.

“The GLORIAS are not about turning the other cheek. We are maintaining the rage and taking an evening to come together, stand on the table and point at these comments and give them the derision they deserve.”

There are six categories: Media, Sport, Politics/Law, Religion, International, and Silliest LGBTIQ comment made from within the LGBTIQ community. Public nominations open from today online.

Early nominees include Israel Folau’s “hell” rant and Tony Abbott attempting to take credit for marriage equality.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte also got a mention for claiming he “cured” his own homosexuality.

Nominations can be made through the GLORIAs website here.

Margaret Court won most outrageous comment of 2018

Last year, tennis legend Margaret Court won the top GLORIA for most outrageous anti-gay comment of 2018. She described homosexuality was an ungodly “lust for the flesh” and that “LGBT tendencies in young people” were “all the devil”.

“That’s what Hitler did. That’s what communism did – get in the minds of the children,” she said.

“They’re after our young ones, that’s what they’re after.”

The 10th anniversary of the awards this year also marks the 35th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in New South Wales.

