Nominations open for Queensland’s Trans Community Awards 2020

Nominations are open for this year’s Trans Community Awards, the Queensland trans, gender diverse and non-binary community’s night of nights.

Each year, the awards recognise the achievements of activists, groups, events and allies in the local trans, gender diverse, non-binary, Brotherboy and Sistergirl communities.

Advertisements

Since 2016, Many Genders, One Voice (MGOV) has held the awards, with support from the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health.

MGOV will announce the Trans Community Awards winners from 4pm on Sunday, November 15, during Trans Awareness Week 2020.

Each November, the week aims to raise the visibility transgender and gender diverse people. It also includes the Transgender Day of Remembrance, held every year since 1999 to honour the memory of those lost to transphobia.

Nominations for the Trans Community Awards close on September 6. Visit the Many Genders One Voice website to make your nominations. See the list of awards for 2020 below:

Transgender Activist/Advocate of the Year

This award recognises a person often seen at public protests and rallies and often use other methods like social media to try and improve the way the Transgender, Gender Diverse and Non-Binary communities are viewed and continue to fight for equality.

Non-Binary Activist/Advocate of the Year

This award recognises a person who identifies outside of the gender binaries and who is often seen at public protests and rallies and often use other methods like social media to try and improve the way that Non-Binary+ communities are viewed and continue to fight the war for equality and affirmation.

Rural Trans Activist/Advocate of the Year

This award recognises a person who is often seen at public protests and rallies and often use other methods like social media to try and improve the way the Transgender, Gender Diverse & Non-Binary communities are viewed and continue to fight the war for equality. Unlike their metro counterparts, rural folk often have less resources and assistance which can cause barriers to assistance and support. It is this advocacy that is improving the experiences of those in rural and remote areas.

Young Trans Person of the Year

This award recognises the up and coming Transgender, Gender Diverse & Non-Binary youth (under 25) in the community who are active within their community.

Trans Group of the Year

This award recognises the time and dedication that Trans, Gender Diverse and Non-Binary groups have made towards building stronger communities.

Event of the Year

This award recognises events allowing the community to come together and celebrate, reflect or offer support. These events are a highlight to many people within the community.

Ally Of The Year

This award recognises a person who doesn’t identify as Trans, Gender Diverse or Non-Binary but has made a significant contribution in support of Trans, Gender Diverse and Non-Binary social movements and continues to challenge transphobia, homophobia and biphobia.

Medical/Health Professional of the Year

This award recognises medical professionals who bring knowledge, experience and compassion to the Trans and Gender Diverse communities. Without this support, many in the community would be at a loss.

Service Provider of the Year

Advertisements

This award recognises the services that create and support safe spaces for the Transgender, Gender Diverse and Non-Binary communities to express themselves as an individual, as part of a collective community or in a sex positive environment.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.