Nominations open for Queensland LGBTIQ mental health award

There are just a few days left to nominate community members and groups for their work in LGBTIQ mental health.

The Queensland Mental Health Week Achievement Awards are now in their sixth year. The awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of individuals, groups and organisations working to reduce stigma and support and empower those living with mental illness.

The 10 award winners are announced during Queensland Mental Health Week in October each year. The overall winner receives a $4,000 prize to continue their vital work in the mental health sector.

Last year, the awards included a category recognising work in the LGBTI community for the first time.

The LGBTI category is open to individuals or organisations providing community mental health related services, programs, projects or initiatives.

The nominated individuals and groups need to show how their work is improving the life of Queenslanders who are LGBTI and living with mental illness.

Winners announced in October, and nominations close soon

Nominations close at midnight on Monday (September 9) online here.

The awards are then presented at a ceremony on Friday, October 11 at Brisbane City Hall. The ceremony is held each year during Queensland Mental Health Week.

Last year three finalists were announced in the LGBTI category. Indigilez activist and now Brisbane Pride President Bec Johnson was recognised for her work in First Nation LGBTI communities.

Dion Tatow, chairperson of the gar’ban’djee’lum Network, was also nominated. He was recognised for developing programs and cultural initiatives and campaigns for LGBTI and sistergirl and brotherboy Queenslanders.

Wesley Mission QLD won the award for their Expanded Horizons program, which provides group and one-on-one support for LGBTI youth.

