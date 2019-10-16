Voting now open for Brisbane’s Trans Community Awards 2019

Voting has now opened for this year’s Trans Community Awards, the Brisbane trans, gender diverse and non-binary community’s night of nights.
Each year, the Trans Community Awards recognise the achievements of activists, groups, events and allies to the local trans, gender diverse, non-binary, brotherboy and sistergirl communities.
The event is organised by the group Many Genders, One Voice (MGOV). The group consists of volunteers from different support services and social groups, as well as community members and allies.
This year’s ceremony will be held at the Sportsman Hotel from 4pm on Sunday, November 17. Tickets are available through Many Genders One Voice’s Facebook page.
Trans Awareness Week is recognised each November to raise visibility of transgender and gender non-conforming people, and address the issues the communities face.
The week includes the Transgender Day of Remembrance, held every year since 1999 to honor the memory of those suffering transphobia and those lost to anti-trans violence.
To get your votes in for the 2019 Trans Community Awards, visit the website here. Voting closes November 6.
For the full list of the Trans Community Awards and nominees, see below:
Trans Activist of the Year: This award recognises a person who is often seen at public protests and rallies and often use other methods like social media to try and improve the way the transgender, gender diverse, non-binary, sistergirl and brotherboy communities are viewed and continue to fight the war on equality.
Krissy Johnson
Lily Griffiths
Ada Macey
Johnny Valkyrie
Paige Wilcox
Aaron Robinson
Mr Trans 2019: This award recognises being seen within the community, being approachable and raising awareness of the visibility of the trans, gender diverse, non-binary, sistergirl and brotherboy communities by their actions.
Corey Cameron
Vincent Marshall
Samson Naylor
Jesse Jones
Jaxxon Chilli
Riley Norton
Ms Trans 2019: This award recognises being seen within the community, being approachable and raising awareness of the visibility of the trans, gender diverse, non-binary, sistergirl and brotherboy communities by their actions.
Lily Griffiths
Ada Macey
Siobhan Frith
Maddison Harrington
Mx 2019: This award recognises being seen within the community, being approachable and raising awareness of the visibility of the trans, gender diverse, non-binary, sistergirl and brotherboy communities by their actions.
Jade Mirabito
Harrison Sanchez
Rae White
Young Trans Person of the Year: This award recognises the up and coming trans, gender diverse, non-binary, sistergirl and brotherboy youth (25 and under) in the community.
Johnny Valkyrie
Lily Griffiths
Lucien Robertson
Ruben Blackwood
Trans Group of the Year: This award recognizes the time and dedication that groups have made to those within the trans, gender diverse and non-binary communities.
Australian Transgender Support Association of Queensland (ATSAQ)
Queensland Transgender Network (QTN)
Wendybird
Trans Ally of the Year: This award recognises a person who does not identify as trans, gender diverse, non-binary, sistergirl or brotherboy but has made significant contribution in support of equal rights, gender equality and social movements and continues to challenge transphobia, homophobia and biphobia.
Belinda Birtles
Yvonne O’Callaghan
Rebecca Ward
Dr Judith Dean
Dr Fiona Bisshop
Dr Lisa Fitzgerald
Medical/Health Professional of the Year: This award recognises the vital knowledge, experience and expertise and compassion that these nominees bring to the trans, gender diverse and non-binary communities.
Dr Gale Bearman
Dr Alys Saylor
Dr Fiona Bisshop
Dr Graham Nielsen
Sally Price
Jodie Housman
Service Provider of the Year: This award recognises the services that allow safe spaces for the trans, gender diverse, non-binary, sistergirl and brotherboy communities to express themselves.
Australian Transgender Support Association of Queensland (ATSAQ)
Diverse Voices
Open Doors Youth Service
Wendybird
Event of the Year: This award recognises events that allow the community to come together and celebrate, reflect or offer support.
Transgender Day of Visibility
ATSAQ Annual Christmas Party
International Non-Binary Day
Shandy
Tbar
