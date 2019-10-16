Voting now open for Brisbane’s Trans Community Awards 2019

Voting has now opened for this year’s Trans Community Awards, the Brisbane trans, gender diverse and non-binary community’s night of nights.

Each year, the Trans Community Awards recognise the achievements of activists, groups, events and allies to the local trans, gender diverse, non-binary, brotherboy and sistergirl communities.

The event is organised by the group Many Genders, One Voice (MGOV). The group consists of volunteers from different support services and social groups, as well as community members and allies.

This year’s ceremony will be held at the Sportsman Hotel from 4pm on Sunday, November 17. Tickets are available through Many Genders One Voice’s Facebook page.

Trans Awareness Week is recognised each November to raise visibility of transgender and gender non-conforming people, and address the issues the communities face.

The week includes the Transgender Day of Remembrance, held every year since 1999 to honor the memory of those suffering transphobia and those lost to anti-trans violence.

To get your votes in for the 2019 Trans Community Awards, visit the website here. Voting closes November 6.

For the full list of the Trans Community Awards and nominees, see below:

Trans Activist of the Year: This award recognises a person who is often seen at public protests and rallies and often use other methods like social media to try and improve the way the transgender, gender diverse, non-binary, sistergirl and brotherboy communities are viewed and continue to fight the war on equality.

Krissy Johnson

Lily Griffiths

Ada Macey

Johnny Valkyrie

Paige Wilcox

Aaron Robinson

Mr Trans 2019: This award recognises being seen within the community, being approachable and raising awareness of the visibility of the trans, gender diverse, non-binary, sistergirl and brotherboy communities by their actions.

Corey Cameron

Vincent Marshall

Samson Naylor

Jesse Jones

Jaxxon Chilli

Riley Norton

Ms Trans 2019: This award recognises being seen within the community, being approachable and raising awareness of the visibility of the trans, gender diverse, non-binary, sistergirl and brotherboy communities by their actions.

Lily Griffiths

Ada Macey

Siobhan Frith

Maddison Harrington

Mx 2019: This award recognises being seen within the community, being approachable and raising awareness of the visibility of the trans, gender diverse, non-binary, sistergirl and brotherboy communities by their actions.

Jade Mirabito

Harrison Sanchez

Rae White

Young Trans Person of the Year: This award recognises the up and coming trans, gender diverse, non-binary, sistergirl and brotherboy youth (25 and under) in the community.

Johnny Valkyrie

Lily Griffiths

Lucien Robertson

Ruben Blackwood

Trans Group of the Year: This award recognizes the time and dedication that groups have made to those within the trans, gender diverse and non-binary communities.

Australian Transgender Support Association of Queensland (ATSAQ)

Queensland Transgender Network (QTN)

Wendybird

Trans Ally of the Year: This award recognises a person who does not identify as trans, gender diverse, non-binary, sistergirl or brotherboy but has made significant contribution in support of equal rights, gender equality and social movements and continues to challenge transphobia, homophobia and biphobia.

Belinda Birtles

Yvonne O’Callaghan

Rebecca Ward

Dr Judith Dean

Dr Fiona Bisshop

Dr Lisa Fitzgerald

Medical/Health Professional of the Year: This award recognises the vital knowledge, experience and expertise and compassion that these nominees bring to the trans, gender diverse and non-binary communities.

Dr Gale Bearman

Dr Alys Saylor

Dr Fiona Bisshop

Dr Graham Nielsen

Sally Price

Jodie Housman

Service Provider of the Year: This award recognises the services that allow safe spaces for the trans, gender diverse, non-binary, sistergirl and brotherboy communities to express themselves.

Australian Transgender Support Association of Queensland (ATSAQ)

Diverse Voices

Open Doors Youth Service

Wendybird

Event of the Year: This award recognises events that allow the community to come together and celebrate, reflect or offer support.

Transgender Day of Visibility

ATSAQ Annual Christmas Party

International Non-Binary Day

Shandy

Tbar

