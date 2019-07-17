Nominate your LGBTIQ heroes for NSW’s Honour Awards

Nominations are open for this year’s Honour Awards, an annual NSW event to recognise outstanding work in the state’s LGBTIQ community.

Organisers are encouraging everyone to highlight individuals and organisations who have made a difference in NSW and Australia.

First held in 2007, the Honour Awards also raise money for ACON’s health initiatives.

Nominations can be submitted in nine categories including community, health, business, entertainment, visual arts, media, HIV, youth and community service sectors.

A judging panel of community peers will select four finalists in each category. Then, the lucky winners are announced on the night of the awards.

Visual artists could also win a $1000 cash prize for LGBTIQ-themed artworks through the Cayte Latta Memorial Award for Visual Arts.

‘Community efforts often go unsung’

ACON President Dr Justin Koonin urged people to nominate their community heroes for the Honour Awards because the efforts of many often go unsung.

“Every day, people and organisations from right across our community are helping others in different ways,” he said.

“The awards are about acknowledging all kinds of community service, whether big or small.

He added: “As a community, it’s important that we celebrate those whose names don’t make the headlines, as well as our more high-profile achievers.

“We look forward to celebrating the amazing and inspirational work of people in our communities.”

The not-for-profit Honour Awards ceremony is also a gala fundraising event. All funds raised by the Honour Awards go into assisting the community through ACON’s health programs and services.

To nominate, visit HonourAwards.com.au. Nominations close Wednesday 14 August 2019. The 2019 Honour Awards ceremony is on October 2.

