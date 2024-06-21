Nominate a community hero for the 2024 ACON Honour Awards

Nominations for the 2024 Honour Awards are now open, with organisers inviting community members to recognise the contributions of those who have significantly impacted the lives of LGBTQIA+ people in NSW.

Since their inception in 2007, the Honour Awards have celebrated outstanding service and achievements within the LGBTQIA+ community in NSW.

Organised by ACON, NSW’s leading LGBTQIA+ community health organisation, this gala fundraising event supports ACON’s community health initiatives and all funds raised through the event go towards enhancing ACON’s health programs and services.

“The Honour Awards have always been about acknowledging the diverse efforts and inspiring contributions of LGBTQ individuals and organisations,” ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill AM says.

“This year, we are thrilled to continue this meaningful tradition of highlighting remarkable achievements within our communities.”

The Categories

Nominations are open across nine categories: Health, Entertainment, Community, HIV, Media, Business, Visual Arts, Youth, and Community Service.

Submissions can be made through the Honour Awards website (honourawards.com.au) until Sunday 28 July.

“One of the unique aspects of the Honour Awards is that they provide an opportunity to celebrate both well-known figures and those whose efforts might not be widely recognised,” Parkhill explains.

“We encourage the community to share the stories of individuals and organisations who have made a significant impact, whether their influence is widespread or more localised.”

A Gala Event

A panel of community peers and leaders will select finalists for each category, with winners announced during the gala event on Wednesday 18 September at Doltone House, Hyde Park Sydney.

Winners receive various gifts, and all finalists will receive a complimentary ticket to the awards ceremony.

“Celebrating our communities, especially at a time when we find ourselves once again facing increasing hostility from pockets of society, is essential because it reinforces our collective spirit and the importance of visibility, acceptance, and equality,” Parkhill added.

“The Honour Awards highlight the incredible work being done to advance LGBTQ+ rights and well-being, demonstrating that progress and positive change are possible even in the face of adversity.”

Thanks for Supporters

The 2024 Honour Awards are supported by event partners including St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney, people2people, Out@NBCUniversal, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association (SGLBA), Positive Life NSW, Friends of Cayte, and Doltone House.

Parkhill expressed his gratitude for the continued support from LGBTQIA+ communities in NSW, and event partners, for the Honour Awards.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our incredible LGBTQ communities,” Parhill says.

“Your unwavering support and active involvement make the Honour Awards a true celebration of our collective achievements. Together, we continue to inspire change and champion equality.”

-Nominations for the Honour Awards 2024 are now open at honourawards.com.au

