No WOW in World of Wonder RPDR Down Under

And so the time has come when we all wait with bated yawns to discover who will be crowned Down Under’s next drag superstar. Are you Team Too Over It to GAF? Or Team Still Hoping Against Hope? WTF is going on? For the second season running, there sure ain’t no WOW in World of Wonder’s RPDR Down Under.

Last year, drag tragics STFU about a much anticipated and then overwhelmingly disappointing show. By quiet agreement, everyone agreed that criticising the show might cause World of Wonder to sashay away on a second season.

And the show deserved some latitude, filmed amid unprecedented pandemic restrictions.

Still, unforced errors abounded. Terrible production values! And that by choice. Look at some of the magnificent movies produced in New Zealand. The country possesses people and facilities second to none.

Also in Season One:

We saw petulance — and probably the least gracious sashay away in Drag Race herstory — rewarded.

Poor vetting of contestants and a production with not a queen to spare saw actions likely to prompt disqualification in other franchises described as a ‘learning experience’.

World of Wonder RPDR Season Two

Surely, most fans expected an improvement in season two.

But instead of learning from the initial season’s mistakes, the second season doubled down. It’s like a Baga Chipz. Hey, the customers keep buying – why not put less in the packet?

Thank Christ Aussie queens became used to performing in rundown suburban bowls clubs in recent years. That should help prepare them for this show.

FFS! The lighting throws more shade than the queens.

And a self-deprecating script is funny when also self-aware and intentionally bad. Gee, I thought some of the US scripts were cringy.

We all know reality TV is all about manufactured drama. But Jeez… season two is manufactured petty drama. Expect an episode devoted to who didn’t do the washing up.

And the costumes!

When did a drag competition cease to have anything to do with drag?

We’ve seen a handful of nice costumes this season, but nothing mind-blowing. Where’s the WOW?

There are runways on Drag Race Thailand, Philipines and France where every costume is better than anything yet seen on season two of Down Under.

Where’s the OMFG moment when a costume simply blows us away?

Sadly, RPDR Down Under has proved the poor cousin of the entire franchise. Certainly, the different iterations around the world all possess their own strengths and weaknesses. With the notable exceptions of Brooke Lynn Hytes and Pangina Heals, none of the other hosts come close to RuPaul’s presentation skills.

But also few are in such need of RuPaul and Michelle Visage’s remarkable ability to polish turds with straight faces.

The production values, the costumes, the lip syncs, the humour and the innovative challenges in France, Thailand and the Philippines should give the other versions pause for thought.

Snatch Game should be funny every season. Drag Queens are brilliant at that sort of shit. Do the producers think there’s some entertainment value in simply watching contestants fall on their padded arses?

Watch Snatch Game on Thailand season two — a masterclass! And that’s with captions and celebrities few outside Thailand ever heard of.

In the meantime, I’ll despair while waiting for the finale of a drag competition in which I saw a queen win an episode in a sparkly black leotard with what looked like miniature patio swing chair frames on her shoulders.

Come on World of Wonder. Put some WOW into RPDR Down Under. Australia and New Zealand have fabulous drag. Let them shine. We all want this show to work.

