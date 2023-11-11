WTF

No shrooms, just Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson

Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson, politicians who famously never showed up for disasters in their own countries, nevertheless mugged for photo ops in Israel this week.

But first, as promised in the headline, don’t expect memes about the alleged mushroom poisoner here. That would be in extremely poor taste. And we are nothing if not sticklers for good taste.

“All done in the best possible taste,” as the late Kenny Everett’s character Cupid Stunt was so fond of saying.

Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson know a bit about mushrooms. As Prime Ministers of Australia and the United Kingdom, they treated their voters like shrooms. 🍄 Kept us in the dark and fed us bullshit. 💩

But they are both no longer in office. Johnson resigned as PM after mass cabinet minister resignations following one of his many scandals. He then quit as an MP after a House of Commons committee found he lied to parliament over another scandal.

Morrison, of course, got booted out of office by the electorate. Little did they know, but along with the PM, the voters also kicked out numerous ministers. Because without telling the mushrooms,  Morrison had appointed himself Minister for Everything.

Anyway, neither Morrison nor Johnson were friends to our communities. We weren’t missing them.

 

All hands on dick!

Well, that’s enough of those w*nkers.

For now, it’s that time of the year. No Nut November. An event dreamed up by some heterosexual incel hoping to inspire people across the globe to be as miserable as his sorry arse.

Take note, possessors of penises and prostates: wanking is good for you. 💦

A 2016 study found men in their 20s and 40s who ejaculated more than 21 times a month were less likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer than those who ejaculated four to seven times a month.

So support the porn industry and look after your health. All hands on dick!

No Nut November

All Hands on D*ck
byu/MemesByDeath inmemes

Also:

Week in Memes: Lil Nas X, Newscorp, Ned Kelly, Cute puppies.

week in memes cute puppies murdoch

Weekend Listening: Alan Jones’ Greatest Hits.

alan jones' greatest hits

What was this 1943 advert trying to sell?

cannon towels 1943 advert

