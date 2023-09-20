No remorse from Sneako after fans call for death to gay people

Far-right influencer Sneako, otherwise Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, is defending misogynistic and violent anti-LGBTQIA+ comments made by his fans.

Sneako, known for his connections to accused rapist and human trafficker Andrew Tate, switched to Rumble after YouTube banned him. The Muslim-American influencer had 2 million subscribers at the time.

Over the weekend, a video of Sneako interacting with young fans went viral. The video, taken at a Miami Marlins game, shows Nico Kenn De Balinthazy posing with the children as they make hateful misogynistic, transphobic, and also violently homophobic comments.

One boy shouts “F*ck the women!” repetitively as De Balinthazy apes shock.

“We love women!” he says to the boy, to which he responds, “But not, like, transgenders.”

De Balinthazy begins to say “We love everybody” as two boys interrupt shouting, “All gays should die” and “F*ck gays!”

De Balinthazy then looks to the camera and says “What have I done?” acting surprised.

CAUTION: Hate Speech

They are children and obviously joking.

This is how I was at 12. But If it sounds egregious to you, blame the 🌈 flags in their classrooms. Blame the media for emasculating men. Its YOUR fault for forcing an obvious agenda. Not these kids. BOYS WILL BE BOYS https://t.co/ois8ELO1Wb — SNEAKO (@sneako) September 18, 2023

“BOYS WILL BE BOYS”

Later that day De Balinthazy took to X (formerly Twitter) and responded to the video saying “They are children and obviously are joking.”

He went on to blame pride flags and the media for the hateful comments made by his young fans. “If it sounds egregious to you, blame the [rainbow emoji] flags in their classrooms. It’s YOUR fault for forcing an obvious agenda. Not these kids. BOYS WILL BE BOYS.”

Alejandra Caraballo, trans rights activist, responded, “Saying ‘all gays should die’ is not a joke.

“Excusing your role in influencing those boys by blaming pride flags and everyone else is pathetic. At least have the courage to own your hate instead of blaming the subjects of it, you absolute coward.”

A fake apology

De Balinthazy gained popularity for his presence in Reddit’s Red Pill Community, known for its users’ misogynistic content. He gained over two million subscribers on YouTube before being banned almost a year ago. The video that got him banned reportedly featured him miming sexual assault on a woman.

In a video he posted to Rumble yesterday, Sneako faked an apology, including fake crying.

“I just wanted to take a moment to apologise for everything and take accountability. Sometimes you don’t realise the type of impact you have.”

