‘No joke’: US gay porn star documents painful monkeypox battle

US gay porn star Silver Steele has been sharing his “brutal” experience of monkeypox in a bid to raise awareness of the virus.

A global outbreak of the virus in dozens of countries in the northern hemisphere has climbed to tens of thousands of cases.

Steele told Rolling Stone he went to a Fourth of July party at which he had a lot of skin-to-skin contact, one of the primary ways monkeypox spreads.

A few days later, he recalled his face broke out in small lumps. He initially dismissed them as razor burn.

But just over a week later he got tested for monkeypox and found out he was positive.

He’s documented his experience with the virus in detail to his tens of thousands of social media followers, to educate people on the virus.

Steele wrote he’d assumed monkeypox would be “mild”, but as the illness progressed he found it was not.

At first, he said, the lesions on his face were “painless” and were accompanied by flu-like symptoms.

“I am now at two weeks and the lesions on my face are brutal,” he wrote.

“I now have additional lesions appearing randomly on my body, albeit smaller ones (hopefully).

“In addition, monkeypox weakens your immune system and in my case, I also have strep throat for the first time as a bonus extra.

Steele shared, “The pain I’ve been experiencing keeps my eyes full of tears and keeps my light dimmed.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.”

‘Show compassion and kindness to people going through monkeypox’

On day 15, Steele updated followers on the scabbing lesions on his face and body. He also urged followers to “show compassion and kindness to people going through this”.

“It could be you,” he said. “People can feel alone in this.”

Twenty days in, Steele said his symptoms had only just eased up. He said he felt “great” and no longer felt he needed pain medication.

While he was still isolating, Steele reported the lesions on his body were “nearly gone”.

He warned friends had suffered even more severe symptoms. Some experienced “urethral and anorectal lesions that make going to the bathroom feel like you’re trying to pass hot needles”.

After going public, Steele said he’d copped abuse and bigotry from some on social media, but said speaking out was important and encouraged people to share his posts.

“The people who want to sling stones and arrows at me are not the audience for my posts anyway,” he told Rolling Stone.

“It’s meant to provide insight and education for those who want to know and to give visibility to the virus.”

Warning: graphic images

..randomly on my body albeit smaller ones that will stay small (hopefully) as my antibody count climbs. The pain I’ve been experiencing keeps my eyes full of tears and my keeps my light dimmed. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy…2/3 pic.twitter.com/sAZqgfAmXY — SilverSteele – SHARE MY STORY #monkeypox (@TheSilverSteele) July 24, 2022

Day 15 of MonkeyPox. Thought I would share a video so you all could see how they look now. I’m also calling for viewers to show compassion and kindness to people going through this… it could be you. People can feel alone in this. Reach out and be a friend if you know someone! pic.twitter.com/oDNchwcv8U — SilverSteele – SHARE MY STORY #monkeypox (@TheSilverSteele) July 25, 2022

Last tweet of the evening… for people who might be getting little blisters and have concerns, here’s a play-by-play of what mine looked like:

Top left – July 11

Top right – July 15 – date I was tested

Bottom left – July 18 confirmed Mpox positive

Bottom right – July 21 pic.twitter.com/8Yg31gBxzj — SilverSteele – SHARE MY STORY #monkeypox (@TheSilverSteele) July 26, 2022

Day 18 of my journey. Still quarantining, and my lesions are improving. Less pain and I can actually eat full meals. I want to say how full my heart is from everyone messaging me that they’re getting vaxxed! 💉🦠 I know I’ve helped create change in Houston, and imma keep going! pic.twitter.com/fujBqUYA14 — SilverSteele – SHARE MY STORY #monkeypox (@TheSilverSteele) July 28, 2022

Breakthrough! Day 20: Yesterday was the first day I stopped taking pain meds and I feel great. No pain, and lesions are improving considerably. Still isolating until my face is healed, but my body lesion are nearly gone! Thank you for all the healing thoughts you’ve all sent! pic.twitter.com/jRBgAByGcM — SilverSteele – SHARE MY STORY #monkeypox (@TheSilverSteele) July 30, 2022

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.