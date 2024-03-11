Celebrities

No, John Cena wasn’t totally nude during that Oscars skit

John Cena onstage at the Oscars
Image: Seven

Actor John Cena has gone almost – but not completely – nude during a viral skit in the Oscars telecast today, and behind-the-scenes footage shows exactly how it was pulled off.

The 2024 Academy Awards kicked off on Monday morning (Australian time), hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

In a skit, Jimmy reminded the audience that it was exactly 50 years since a naked man streaked across the 46th Academy Awards stage in 1974.

That was buff actor John Cena’s cue to crabwalk onstage to present the Best Costume Oscar seemingly fully nude, wearing only Birkenstocks and covering himself up with the award envelope.

“I don’t want to do the streaker bit anymore. I don’t feel good about it,” John told Jimmy before the nude walk.

“It’s an elegant event. You should feel shame for suggesting such a tasteless idea.”

John Cena and Jimmy Kimmel’s streaker skit was the most viral moment from the Oscars.

Of course, audience members watching in person whipped out their phones. Footage captures the off-camera moment where John got dressed in a curtain-styled frock with the help of some very speedy stagehands.

Some at the Oscars ceremony even made the huge call that John had fully committed his bits to the bit.

However backstage, a determined Getty Images photographer snapped some behind-the-scenes photos showing John Cena ~in costume~ in a hallway.

It turns out the wrestler-turned-actor was wearing a flesh-coloured, strapless pair of not-quite-underwear that covered him up in the front and back.

We can’t put the backstage photos here, but US outlet People have them here. Fascinating stuff!

Oppenheimer beat Barbie to Best Picture at Oscars

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer dominated with seven wins, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.

Poor Things won four Oscars, including Emma Stone for Best Actress.

Queer favourite Barbie‘s only win was pop superstar Billie Eilish’s, who won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

It’s Billie’s second after she won the same category in 2022 for her James Bond theme No Time to Die.

Another musical highlight was out gay actor Scott Evans joining Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling on stage for Barbie track I’m Just Ken.

In Australia, Seven is streaming the Oscars telecast on 7plus and repeating it on TV tonight from 8:30pm.

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

