No excuses for inaction on religious discrimination

Rodney Croome is concerned about exemptions in federal law that allow religious discrimination against LGBTQIA+ people

There’s no excuse for buck passing. It’s time for the Australian Government to close the loopholes that let religious organisations legally discriminate.

The Federal Government has derailed the campaign to stop faith-based schools legally discriminating against LGBTQ+ students and staff.

Ahead of the release of an Australian Law Reform Commission report recommending such discrimination be outlawed, Anthony Albanese said he would need bipartisan support from the Coalition before proceeding.

The Coalition has traditionally opposed making discrimination by faith-based organisations illegal so it seems unlikely the reform will pass any time soon.

This came despite Labor promising at the election to protect LGBTQ+ people in faith-based schools, and despite around 80% of Australians supporting this reform.

The stated reasons for Labor’s procrastination are hollow. It’s said Albanese doesn’t want a repeat of the Voice where Coalition opposition sank reform.

But protecting LGBTQ+ people from discrimination already has majority support in Parliament without the Coalition and could pass tomorrow.

It’s said life’s already tough enough for trans and gender diverse young people without having this debate.

But what trans kids need is legal protections to reduce the discrimination they face, not politically-convenient paternalism.

Some have said this is a rerun of Scott Morrison’s Religious Discrimination Bill where Labor took a low profile waiting for the Coalition to tear itself apart.

This strategy won’t work for Labor in Government. There is too much attention on its performance. Neither is it right to play politics with our rights and lives.

The ultimate reason behind Labor’s weakness is the same for its shakiness on most LGBTQ+ issues: Western Sydney.

Over decades, right wing demagogues in the media, politics and religious communities have insulated communities in Western Sydney from the evolution of broader Australian society towards LGBTQ+ tolerance.

The marriage postal survey returned the nation’s highest No votes in Western Sydney and it holds the nation back on LGBTQ+ issues because both major parties feel they need to win those electorates to win Government.

To be clear, I’m not blaming culturally and linguistically diverse communities. Many CALD communities voted for marriage equality in Melbourne and majority-white faith communities in Western Sydney were also No voters.

I’m talking about factors particular to Western Sydney that inner-city community leaders remain too afraid to face and that hobble the nation’s progress towards equality.

Fortunately, it is still possible to make progress if we take concerted action together. The achievement of marriage equality was proof of that.

Here’s what you can to help move this campaign forward:

-Write to your federal representatives asking them to protect all LGBTQ+ people in faith-based organisations from discrimination.

-Write to your local paper explaining the benefits of everyone having equal discrimination protections.

-Encourage principals and former students of faith-based schools to speak out.

-Share the stories of teachers and students who have faced discrimination.

Points you can make:

-Discrimination protections will improve wellbeing and educational outcomes for LGBTQ+ students and ensure staff are selected on the basis of competence.

-Most states already offer protection from discrimination by faith-based schools, including Tasmania for 25 years without the sky falling in.

-About 80% of Australians oppose laws allowing discrimination against LGBTQ+ people by faith-based schools.

-Most faith-based schools and services receive tax-payer funding and should meet community expectations when it comes to how they treat staff, students and clients.

-Tell them you support the ALRC recommendations but you want them to go further than schools and protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination in faith-based hospitals, employment agencies, aged care facilities and charities.

-Rodney Croome is a spokesperson for Just.Equal Australia