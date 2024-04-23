No bail, no plea for alleged killer Beau Lamarre-Condon

A court has formally denied bail to former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon over the alleged double-murder of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

The 28-year-old allegedly shot the couple at Jesse’s Paddington home on February 19, using his police-issued gun.

The killings rocked Sydney and a three-day manhunt followed before Lamarre-Condon turned himself in on February 23.

The sacked NSW Police constable has remained in custody ever since on two charges of murder.

The case was very briefly mentioned in Downing Centre Local Court today (April 23). A magistrate formally denied a previous bail application.

Beau Lamarre-Condon’s lawyer John Walford said today his client only had parts of the brief of evidence from NSW Police.

Today the magistrate adjourned the case until June 18. During that time, prosecutors will hand over the rest of the material.

Mr Walford said outside court he still doesn’t know how his client would plead.

Asked if the murder charges were “defendable”, the lawyer replied, “They could be,” but didn’t elaborate.

Beau Lamarre-Condon will stay in custody at Silverwater Prison.

Beau Lamarre-Condon’s two murder charges

At the time of the couple’s deaths, Beau Lamarre-Condon was a serving police constable.

NSW Police allege Lamarre-Condon planned to kill Jesse Baird and engaged in “predatory” behaviour because he was obsessed with the TV presenter.

According to police, Lamarre-Condon allegedly signed his police-issued pistol out of a locker days earlier, under false pretences, for the murder.

Luke Davies, police also allege, was murdered simply because he was with Jesse at home when Lamarre-Condon arrived.

In March, Beau Lamarre-Condon was formally kicked out off of the force.

Following Sydney memorials, Jesse Baird was mourned at a funeral in his Melbourne hometown in March.

At the weekend, hundreds gathered in Brisbane’s New Farm Park at a service for Luke Davies.

