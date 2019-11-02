‘No Asians’: Queer Eye confronts racism in gay dating

Grab the tissues, because Netflix’s new mini-season Queer Eye: We’re in Japan is here.

In the four new episodes, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Tan France guide four new heroes on their trip abroad.

And one of them, 27-year-old Kan, opens up to Karamo Brown about the devastating impact of racism in the gay community.

Kan tells Karamo, “When I was in the gay community [while studying] in England, they’ve said that they hate Asians.

“Or on datings apps, it may say ‘No Asians’.

“It’s just a simple phrase. But after hearing that, I felt like everything I’d built crumbled at that moment.

“And when I sought help and went to the Japanese community, they would call me okama.”

“Okama” is a derogatory Japanese term for a feminine gay man.

Kan went on to explain, “I don’t know what to do with myself anymore”.

On the show, Karamo comforts Kan, sharing his own experiences of prejudice within the gay community.

“You don’t deserve to experience that,” he said.

“Those things you’re saying? I’ve heard them too, about my dark skin. They say it’s too dark.

“I still have to tell myself, ‘Someone may not like me, but I like myself. I love myself.”

Karamo tells Kan he must learn to accept as gifts the things that make him unique.

“When you start to realise that, no matter where you are in the world, you can be happy,” Karamo explains.

Kan says his goals on the show are to become “out and proud” to his Japanese family and introduce them to his partner.

New episodes of Queer Eye: We’re in Japan is on Netflix

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan, the four episode mini-series of the makeover show, was released to Netflix overnight.

The show will bring the Fab Five’s message of “self-care and compassion to four Japanese men and women while exploring the country’s rich culture and cuisine.”

The Fab Five also meet Makoto, a “shy radio personality” who wants to transform “from a rock to a psychedelic flower” and reconnect with his wife.

Meanwhile, the Fab Five show hospice nurse Yoko who dedicated to comforting her patients that she too deserves love.

And finally Kae, a manga artist who has endured years of bullying, is completely transformed by the Fab Five in his episode.

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! is available to stream now on Netflix.

