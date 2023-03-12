Nippers cancelled after threats over Pride Flags

A surf life-saving club cancelled nippers over the weekend — the last of the season — after notorious conspiracy theorist David ‘Guru’ Graham posted a threatening video online.

Video below — WARNING: offensive, homophobic and transphobic ranting.

Graham initially posted video footage of himself ranting at volunteer lifeguards and beachgoers at North Wollongong over Pride Flags on the beach. In a subsequent video, he called on followers to “hit our surf clubs this weekend.” He instructed them to wait until the “four and five-year-old nippers” are in the water.

“Then we go up and we see these people in the surf life saving facilities and ask them why they’re pushing this woke shit… Why they’ve got their rainbow flags everywhere.”

Thirroul Surf Life Saving Club subsequently cancelled Sunday’s nippers. The club posted that they took the action because of activity “which may affect clubs across the Illawarra related to this weekend’s support of Pride Week and inclusivity and diversity.

“Whilst we in no way condone this type of behaviour, the safety of our volunteers and members is paramount.”

Guru is NOT happy about being on the front page of the Illawarra Mercury. They’ve written notices of demand to the paper and to surf lifesavers demanding retractions. Somehow it’s all because of trolls and nothing to do with him threatening staff, making a scene and inciting… https://t.co/C2dDSLmNJP pic.twitter.com/YIDmnLISDI — CookerWatch (@cookerwatch) March 11, 2023

David ‘Guru’ Graham

conspiracy theorist who goes by name ‘Guru’.

spreads misinformation on social media about COVID.

has told followers that McDonalds burgers are made of ‘baby meat’.

faces two charges of intimidation or stalking with intent to cause fear of physical harm. (Against radio host Ben Fordham and another 2GB staff member.)

pro-Putin

claims to be running for an Upper House seat at the forthcoming NSW election.

Not sure how long the video will survive online but watch on YouTube now if you want to understand the challenges our communities face.

WARNING: offensive, homophobic and transphobic ranting.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.