Victoria Police has reportedly reached a confidential financial settlement with the owner of a Melbourne nightclub after officers investigating reports of an assault shut down a gay dance party.

Chasers Nightclub in South Yarra hosts Thick ‘N Juicy’s dance parties that are “home to a big family of beautiful men and their LGBTQIA+ friends”.

During the club night in the early hours of April 16 over the Easter weekend, more than a dozen police officers, including detectives from the Port Phillip crime investigation unit, entered the Chapel Street venue.

The Age reported the officers were responding to claims a trans patron had been attacked in a toilet cubicle on the first floor.

Police decided to shut down the dance party and at around 4am evacuated more than 400 patrons out of the venue.

The officers reportedly reversed the decision about 40 minutes later. However by that time, most of the crowd of clubbers had already dispersed and gone home.

Victoria Police reaches confidential settlement with Chasers Nightclub owner

According to The Age, no charges have been laid over the reported sexual assault.

It’s not clear if the police had the authority to close the club and order the patrons to leave.

But The Age has reported Victoria Police recently agreed to a confidential settlement with Chasers nightclub owner Martha Tsamis over the incident.

A Victoria Police spokesperson and Tsamis declined to comment on the financial settlement to the publication.

Chasers Nightclub owner Martha Tsamis has received other payments from Victoria Police over the past few years.

In 2019, Tsamis was awarded $90,000 in damages after a court found a police superintendent had defamed her in a media interview.

That same year, Tsamis received another payout from Victoria Police after Critical Incident Response Team officers shot a couple during a swingers party at another Melbourne venue she owns.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.