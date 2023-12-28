Celebrities

Nigella Lawson has revealed her drag name and the internet has gone wild

Nigella Lawson
Image: BBC

Nigella Lawson has revealed her drag name in her latest Christmas special and the internet has gone wild. 

On 21 December, the queen who brought us ‘meecro-wahvey’ released her new BBC One holiday special, Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas. 

The synopsis reads: “With family ties to Amsterdam that go back generations, Nigella has fond memories of lights reflecting in the canals, the sights of people huddled against the cold drinking Claret Cup, the smells of spice-sweet and fruited breads and the crunch of icing-laced cookies.” 

However, one moment that struck a chord with viewers was when she subtly revealed her drag name while making speculaas. 

“My speculaas dough has rested, as have I, so before I roll it out, I’m going to give this slab a bit of dusting with my magic wand, or perhaps it’s a bit more of a seasonal sceptre,” she explained. 

She then added: “Let’s unwrap this fat patty – my drag name.” 

The moment was an instant hit with fans, with some even calling for Nigella to join the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race

For many fans, the moment was reminiscent of Ella Vadey’s Snatch Game performance in season three of Drag Race UK.

At the time, Lawson described the performance as “camp and enchanting”.

